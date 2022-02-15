ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Cody Rhodes’ Departure Was A Shocker For Many In AEW

ringsidenews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCody Rhodes shocked the wrestling world when news broke that he was leaving AEW along with his wife, Brandi Rhodes. The Rhodes’ are foundational members of the company. Cody and Brandi held on-screen and backstage positions from the very founding of All Elite Wrestling. Fans were completely taken...

www.ringsidenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Gives Medical Update On Bobby Lashley

WWE released an update on Bobby Lashley after today’s WWE Elimination Chamber event from the Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. As noted, WWE did an injury angle with Lashley during the WWE Elimination Chamber main event. Early on there was a spot where Rollins put Theory through Lashley’s pod with a Buckle Bomb. Lashley was distracted by looking at Lesnar in his pod, and didn’t see Theory crash through the glass until it was too late. Officials and medics tended to Lashley as the match continued, and he was then escorted to the back. The timer went off later on when it was time for Lashley to enter the match, but he was not there. This upset Lesnar, who kicked his way out of his own pod and began destroying the other competitors.
WWE
PWMania

Sting Comments On Cody Rhodes Leaving AEW

The legendary Sting took to Twitter to offer love and respect to Cody Rhodes. “Much love and respect for you Cody. [scorpion emoji],” Sting wrote with a photo of the two. Sting and Cody briefly worked together in AEW, but despite teasing a match, they never got the chance to compete against each other.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Former WWE Star Celebrates Free Agency, Brings Back Ring Name

Former WWE Superstar Jaxson Ryker (Chad Lail, Gunner) took to Facebook on Thursday to celebrate his free agency. Ryker was one of the talents released from WWE back on November 18, and officially became a free agent this week when his 90-day non-compete clause expired. He noted that he is now taking bookings via [email protected]
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Hall Of Famer Undergoes Spinal Surgery, Can Never Wrestle Again

That might be for the best. One of the major criticisms you will hear against wrestlers is that what they do is fake. While it is true that the results of the matches are pre-planned, what you see taking place in the ring is very real, as these people are putting their bodies on the line on a regular basis. That kind of work can wear on wrestlers after a bit and now one of them has had to get a lot of work done to repair the damage.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cody Rhodes
Person
Brandi Rhodes
defector.com

Everybody Wins In The AEW-Cody Rhodes Split

Wrestling is a shadowy business. By that, I mean that it is and has always been shady, but also because so much of the intrigue takes place away from the bright lights of the television broadcasts, with only reports from both trusted and highly un-trusted sources serving to illuminate what is or is not happening backstage. When one of those bits of conjecture-heavy shadowplay finds its way into the light, as with the shocking news this week that Cody Rhodes was leaving All Elite Wrestling, it’s natural to wonder what happened, and what comes next. For the most part, wondering is all there is to do—wrestling tends to keep its secrets, and wrestling fans may never know exactly what led one of AEW’s founding members and Executive Vice Presidents to leave the company just over two years after it began. But for once it’s easy to see the future. In this case, it looks brighter for both entities involved.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Backstage Talk On Cody Rhodes From WWE And AEW, Brandi Rhodes

There is said to be plenty of support for Cody Rhodes and Brandi Rhodes within AEW, according to Fightful Select. While there were some disagreements between Rhodes and AEW President Tony Khan, that led to the departure, word is that the split was at least “amicable.”. There have been...
WWE
411mania.com

Latest On Reaction In AEW and WWE To Cody Rhodes’ AEW Exit

A new report has several more details on Cody and Brandi Rhodes’ AEW exit, including backstage reactions and his potential WWE future. Fightful Select has a lengthy piece on the Rhodes’ exit, which note that the split between Rhodes and AEW was “amicable.”. The report repeats the...
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shocker#Combat#All Elite Wrestling#Tnt
The Spun

Look: Wild Knockout At UFC Vegas 48 Is Going Viral

David Onama has delivered a violent knockout of Gabriel Benitez at UFC Vegas 48. Onama started teeing off on Benitez before the latter couldn’t get up anymore. This all came in the first round as well as the fight didn’t even last a full minute. Onama started out...
UFC
PWMania

Backstage News On What Happened With The Usos and The Viking Raiders

The Viking Raiders vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos was scheduled for WWE Elimination Chamber event in Saudi Arabia, but the match never happened. The Viking Raiders came to the ring for the match, the final match before the main event, but they were immediately attacked by The Usos. The Usos destroyed the #1 contenders at ringside, and slammed Ivar on top of Erik before walking off.
WWE
The Spun

Look: ESPN Announces New Deal With Popular Host, Reporter

ESPN has announced a new deal with NBA reporter Cassidy Hubbarth. She’s agreed to a multi-year contract extension with the network and will continue to serve as a lead host and reporter for its NBA property. Hubbarth is ecstatic about this contract extension and said as much in a...
NBA
411mania.com

Note On Why Smackdown Tag Team Title Match Didn’t Happen At WWE Elimination Chamber

The Smackdown tag team title match never took place at WWE Elimination Chamber, as The Usos attacked the Viking Raiders before the bell rang. It was ruled that the Raiders couldn’t compete, so the match was called off. According to Fightful Select, the segment happened as it was planned to and the match was not cut for time. It was always the plan for the Usos to attack and cause the match to get called off.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Sports
Fightful

Madcap Moss Update After Scary WWE Elimination Chamber Bump

Madcap Moss took a scary bump during his match at WWE Elimination Chamber. On Saturday, February 19, Moss faced Drew McIntyre in a Fall Count Anywhere Match. During the bout, Drew picked Madcap up for an Inverted Alabama Slam but on his way down, Moss landed right on the top of his head (as seen in the photo above). Happy Corbin pulled Moss out of the ring and had McIntyre chase him around for a minute so his partner could regroup. Madcap continued the match but would eventually lose after getting hit with a Claymore Kick.
WWE
Wrestling World

New details on Austin Theory's status

On January 29, Austin Theory participated in the Royal Rumble by entering with number 3 but was eliminated by AJ Styles. In the next episode of Monday Night Raw, Theory got the better of Kevin Owens, securing a seat in the Elimination Chamber match that will take place this Saturday in Jeddah (Saudi Arabia).
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy