In a Friday hearing, lawyers for Prince Harry presented his legal challenge against the British government over his security arrangements to the U.K. High Court. According to the AP, Harry’s lawyer, Shaheed Fatima, said that he is unwilling to bring his family to the country due to safety concerns. Harry is seeking to overturn a British Home Office decision that means he is not able to fund his own security staff when he visits. Though Harry has traveled to the country twice since moving to the U.S. in 2020, his wife, Meghan Markle, and their two children, 2-year-old Archie and 8-month-old Lili, have not accompanied him.

U.K. ・ 1 DAY AGO