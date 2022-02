Today we are backing up a rumor that a Star Wars High Republic show to film in June. This is a story that’s been developing for some time and we have been involved. To begin with, there was a rumor a mystery movie was coming. After a bit of digging Jordan Maison, (backed up by us Here), said the mystery movie would be High Republic. Since then there has been no sign of a movie, but there is clues a new show is being filmed. Production Weekly has a new Star Wars show set to film in June with the working title ‘Grammar Rodeo’. Jordan Maison’s Cinelinx had already said this is the High Republic project they were talking about previously. Today we are backing that claim up from our own sources within Lucasfilm.

MOVIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO