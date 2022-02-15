ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coweta County, GA

Deputies open fire along I-85 to stop stolen semitruck

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zfFus_0eFEp8oG00

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — All lanes of Interstate 85 are back open after police shot a man wanted for stealing a semitruck Tuesday afternoon in the northbound lanes of the interstate near Newnan.

Amerido Berrios rode past the scene shortly after the incident ended and told Channel 2′s Dave Huddleston that when he pulled up, it was shocking.

“A white semi-truck, bullet holes and what appeared to be blood coming down the window,” is what Berrios said he saw as he passed the crime scene.

“There’s gunshots on the side of the truck,” Berrios can be heard saying in video of the scene he posted to YouTube.

The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office said a semitruck was stolen and the driver led deputies on a chase. When deputies tried to get him to pull over, they say he started hitting other drivers with the semi.

Investigators said they shot the driver in order to get him to stop.

Berrios told Huddleston that he had no idea he could have been involved in the accident if he had driven by a few minutes earlier.

“You don’t know what’s going on you have no idea what’s going on thank goodness it wasn’t active by the time we got there,” Berrios said.

Police had the interstate down to one lane for a couple of hours while they investigated the incident. Traffic was still backed up in the area early Tuesday evening.

We are still working to find out the condition of the suspect.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Newnan, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Newnan, GA
Coweta County, GA
Crime & Safety
County
Coweta County, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Large bag of heroin washes ashore on Florida beach

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — A 35-gallon garbage bag containing 45 pounds of heroin was found washed ashore on a Florida beach on Thursday, authorities said. According to a news release from the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office, the heroin, which was also wrapped in burlap, was found near the Pelican Island National Wildlife Refuge east of Sebastian. The packaging was not intended for water, the sheriff’s office said.
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I 85#Channel 2#Cox Media Group
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
121K+
Followers
90K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy