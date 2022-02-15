Deputies open fire along I-85 to stop stolen semitruck

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — All lanes of Interstate 85 are back open after police shot a man wanted for stealing a semitruck Tuesday afternoon in the northbound lanes of the interstate near Newnan.

Amerido Berrios rode past the scene shortly after the incident ended and told Channel 2′s Dave Huddleston that when he pulled up, it was shocking.

“A white semi-truck, bullet holes and what appeared to be blood coming down the window,” is what Berrios said he saw as he passed the crime scene.

“There’s gunshots on the side of the truck,” Berrios can be heard saying in video of the scene he posted to YouTube.

The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office said a semitruck was stolen and the driver led deputies on a chase. When deputies tried to get him to pull over, they say he started hitting other drivers with the semi.

Investigators said they shot the driver in order to get him to stop.

Berrios told Huddleston that he had no idea he could have been involved in the accident if he had driven by a few minutes earlier.

“You don’t know what’s going on you have no idea what’s going on thank goodness it wasn’t active by the time we got there,” Berrios said.

Police had the interstate down to one lane for a couple of hours while they investigated the incident. Traffic was still backed up in the area early Tuesday evening.

We are still working to find out the condition of the suspect.

