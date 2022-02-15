Leo Terrell on ‘woke’ school board facing recall in San Francisco: The kids have been damaged

“It seems like when we have something high-profile, like the Super Bowl or the Emmys, the rules just don’t seem to matter any more,” said Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn at a board meeting on Tuesday.
The context: While the state of California will lift its Covid indoor mask-wearing requirement for vaccinated people tomorrow, Los Angeles County will continue enforcing its own indoor face-covering rule, despite growing dissent among L.A.’s powerful Board of Supervisors.
Last week, Supervisor Kathryn Barger called on the county to align with the state, formally requesting that county public health officials lift its indoor mask mandate...
