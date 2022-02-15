Leo Terrell on ‘woke’ school board facing recall in San Francisco: The kids have been damaged

Teachers in Indiana are predicting a mass exodus from the profession if a state bill restricting how educators teach critical race theory-related lessons is passed. “I cannot imagine that we’re going to have anything other than a huge exodus of teachers if this legislation goes through,” Jim Lang, a journalism teacher at Floyd Central High School, told the Indy Star. “And I think the problem is going to be, you’re not going to have enough people to fill the positions, or some of the folks you’re going to bring in aren’t going to be qualified.”

INDIANA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO