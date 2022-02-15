ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leo Terrell on ‘woke’ school board facing recall in San Francisco: The kids have been damaged

Cover picture for the articleWhile the San Francisco school board is facing recall, Fox News contributor and former schoolteacher Leo Terrell told “Fox & Friends” on Tuesday that “the damage has been...

San Francisco man claims city practically pays to be homeless as California residents sound the alarm on crime

A San Francisco man says the city practically pays him to be homeless as California residents continue to speak out in fear of the crime plaguing their communities. “If you’re going to be homeless—it’s pretty f—— easy here,” said the homeless man in a video posted to Twitter. In the clip, the man said he feels the police are like his “neighbors” and that he is remaining homeless entirely “by choice.”
Indiana teachers predict mass exodus over CRT-inspired bill granting parental oversight

Teachers in Indiana are predicting a mass exodus from the profession if a state bill restricting how educators teach critical race theory-related lessons is passed. “I cannot imagine that we’re going to have anything other than a huge exodus of teachers if this legislation goes through,” Jim Lang, a journalism teacher at Floyd Central High School, told the Indy Star. “And I think the problem is going to be, you’re not going to have enough people to fill the positions, or some of the folks you’re going to bring in aren’t going to be qualified.”
INDIANA STATE
Police pin Black teen to the floor while they speak with white co-accused

A video of police breaking up a fight between two teens at a New Jersey mall has angered viewers, as the police appeared to rush to restrain the Black teen while leaving the white teen unrestrained sitting on a couch.The fight, which took place at the Bridgewater Commons Mall in Bridgewater Township, shows teens filming their peers in an argument before things get physical and the pair start shoving then hitting each other.The white teen throws the Black teen on the floor and the police arrive to break up the fight, the female officer pulls the white teen off...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Letter: Wooster schools mask-optional policy unfair for children with disabilities

The Wooster City Schools Board of Education’s decision to move to a mask-optional policy as of Feb. 14 blocks equal access to public school for children with disabilities and health conditions that make them more vulnerable to the coronavirus. Two federal statutes, the Americans with Disabilities Act and Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, prohibit public schools from discriminating against students with disabilities. These laws mean that schools must make reasonable accommodations to ensure that...
WOOSTER, OH
Top L.A. Officials Blast County’s Mask Mandate Amid Rampant Non Compliance At Super Bowl

“It seems like when we have something high-profile, like the Super Bowl or the Emmys, the rules just don’t seem to matter any more,” said Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn at a board meeting on Tuesday. The context: While the state of California will lift its Covid indoor mask-wearing requirement for vaccinated people tomorrow, Los Angeles County will continue enforcing its own indoor face-covering rule, despite growing dissent among L.A.’s powerful Board of Supervisors. Last week, Supervisor Kathryn Barger called on the county to align with the state, formally requesting that county public health officials lift its indoor mask mandate...
AOC is 'unbelievably naïve and completely irresponsible': Landlord of Manhattan ad creative, 35, stabbed 40 times by out-on-bail crook slams progressive for claiming NYC crime wave is down to withdrawing child tax credit

The Manhattan landlord of the 35-year-old Asian advertising creative who was knifed to death by a free-on-bail homeless career criminal has slammed Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for pinning the crime surge on child tax credits expiring. Brian Chin called the left-wing firebrand 'unbelievably naïve and completely irresponsible' for comments she made the...
Calif. leaders stuck in two gears over pandemic changes

With California’s universal indoor mask mandate receding on Tuesday, Gov. Gavin Newsom and California lawmakers find themselves at different places in how to shift into a new phase of coronavirus response. In the face of declining hospitalizations and case rates and soaring disapproval ratings, blue state governors have quickly...
CALIFORNIA STATE

