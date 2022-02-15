ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Why Sean McVay Is Not One of the Great Coaches in the NFL Right Now

By Ed Black
 4 days ago

In the video above, Chris Broussard & Rob Parker discuss what to make of Sean McVay, who now reaches a new level as a head coach with a Super Bowl win in his resume. Even though McVay has always had all the positive compliments you can have as a young coach well before this Super Bowl win, Rob Parker isn't entirely on board with McVay's ascension in the collective minds of people who study and talk about the game of football. Parker talks about McVay's flawed decision-making being carried by an LA Rams squad full of incredibly talented players.

Rob Parker: "I don't know how great Sean McVay is as a coach and I'm talking about clock management and plays. It's like how we talk about Shanahan but he's not as bad a Shanahan. There's stuff in Sean McVay where you go, 'I don't know if that was the right play. What are they doing? Shouldn't they eat clock?' They still gave the ball back to the Bengals with 1:25 left. There's a lot of things that I think inside the game where people can question. He got undressed by Bill Belichick. I don't know how great he is. The Rams just mortgaged everything which is fine because they got what they wanted which was a Super Bowl but I don't know. The jury is out for me and If I had to pick one side or the other, I'm gonna say he's not one of the great football coaches right now. I'm not convinced yet that it's about him."

