As the pandemic continues to take a toll on kids and their mental health, getting them the support they need remains challenging. School counselors are often a primary resource for mental wellness and guidance, but few can be found in America’s schools. According to the latest data from the American School Counselor Association, there was one counselor for every 424 students during the 2019-20 school year. In Illinois, the ratio was one counselor for every 592 students. The association recommends one counselor for every 250 students.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO