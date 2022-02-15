ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hip Hop

Spirituality and the Super Bowl

APG of Wisconsin
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring the Super Bowl halftime show, my husband Alan turned to me and said, “We are the target audience. GEN X!” Throughout this past year, we’ve noticed how the iconic brands and names of our youth are showing up in the marketplace. Suddenly the term GEN X is no longer the...

www.apg-wi.com

Comments / 0

Related
Dezeen

Landmark Compton buildings are "characters" on Es Devlin's Super Bowl stage

British designer Es Devlin paid tribute to the Californian city of Compton through architectural iconography for the stage design of this year's Super Bowl show. Devlin "cast buildings as characters" for the set of Super Bowl's halftime show, which took place at the HKS-designed SoFi Stadium on Sunday and featured high-profile artists led by Compton native Dr Dre, who worked with Devlin on the design.
COMPTON, CA
Deseret News

Opinion: Finding divine love in an ancient text

February is synonymous with love in its many guises. C.S. Lewis wrote a book titled “The Four Loves,” referring to affection, friendship, romance and charity. Decades later the philosopher Allan Bloom, best known for his controversial book, “The Closing of the American Mind,” wrote a towering meditation on the power of romance and brotherly/sisterly love titled simply “Love and Friendship.” In addition to these reflections on love in all its shades, St. Augustine (A.D. 354-430), wrote a definitive book on his personal search for divine love in his autobiographical “Confessions” that remains relevant today.
RELIGION
Pitchfork

Listen to Kofi’s “Baobab”: The Ones

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. Kofi’s work is often inscrutable–whispered deep in the dark as if he’s trying to excise his innermost demons. “Baobab” is no different. Produced by lxdxp, the beat is precariously built, set up on rickety sub-bass and low-bit rate percussion; the cavernous aura it creates pairs well with Kofi’s strange flow. His voice is low in the mix, making understanding what he says difficult. The lines you do hear are slightly scrambled, abstract claims to a higher spirit: “I don’t mind being the evil that you feed yourself/No, I’m an angel.” While calling this music horrorcore might seem apt, that genre tag is too reductive for what’s going on here. Kofi reaches for something deeper than shock tactics, and his grim aesthetic reflects his process of intellection: The digger he digs into his psyche, the cloudier it gets.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eminem
Person
Mary J Blige
Person
Snoop Dogg
blueinkreview.com

An Introduction to Spirituality: Spirituality for Life

In this slim volume, author Kim Bentley explains how the Divine affects our spiritual and physical existence, primarily through the work of 18th century Swedish engineer and mystic Emanuel Swedenborg. Swedenborg achieved great success as a scientist, engineer, and Swedish government official. At 56, he had a vision of Christ...
RELIGION
higherperspectives.com

What Age Is Your Soul? According To Soul Age Theory, It Is One Of 5 Ages

The older we get in earth years, the more experiences we accumulate that shape our thoughts, behavior, and worldview. However, what if this acquired wisdom wasn't just from the experiences in this lifetime but an accumulation from all the ones before and all the ones that will come after? Bare with us here. All we're saying is that there is a possibility that this life is not the only source of experiences and development.
SCIENCE
APG of Wisconsin

Words to Live By: A simple question

Recently, while sifting through an old notebook I found a simple question that I must have written years ago. The question. while simple. was deeply pointed and as I reread it I found myself reflecting deeply on my life and the trajectory of it. What was this grand, thought-provoking question?
OBITUARIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Organized Religion#American Football#Mtv#Christian#Sbnr
Rolling Stone

Why I Think Hypnosis Is an Art

Opinions expressed are solely those of the author and do not reflect the views of Rolling Stone editors or publishers. Hypnosis has been around for centuries. The earliest references to hypnosis date back to ancient Egypt and Greece. In Greek, the word “Hypnos” refers to the god of sleep. As time went on and into the modern age, hypnosis worked its way into mainstream society and gained momentum throughout the 1900s.
HEALTH
Daily Beast

Does an Ancient Ring Found in a Shipwreck Depict Jesus Christ?

In December, the Israel Antiquities Authority announced the subaquatic discovery of a Roman-era gold ring bearing the image of a shepherd boy. The gold and blue-green gemstone ring was one of a few artifacts found in the excavations of two shipwrecks off the coast of Israel near the ancient port of Caesarea. The ring is significant, the IAA says, because the image was used by Christians to symbolize Jesus. But did the ring belong to a Christian at all? And if it did, what does that mean?
RELIGION
The Guardian

I’ll fight to overturn US ban on my ‘Queer Bible’, says British author

A British writer, presenter and former model says he is shocked to find himself at the centre of an unprecedented wave of book banning in the US. A Mississippi mayor has told the Madison County Library to remove LGBTQ+ books from its shelves or lose funding. One of the books singled out as an example was The Queer Bible, a collection of LGBTQ+ history essays edited by Jack Guinness. Ridgeland’s Republican mayor, Gene McGee, has refused to release funds to the library until “homosexual materials” are withdrawn.
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hip Hop
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Asia Media

Rap Lyrics as Literature

If you’ve dismissed rap as being just the expletive-laced, nonsensical vernacular of the downtrodden and angry, then it’s way past time for you to listen more closely. Rap, which has been around now for nearly half a century, has become the most popular form of American contemporary poetry today. Its powerful, lyrically complex rhymes and rhythms are heard and enjoyed globally.
COMPTON, CA
DoYouRemember?

Ally Sheedy From ‘The Breakfast Club’ Is Now A College Professor

Ally Sheedy doesn’t mind if her students Google her or ask her questions about working as an actor in the ‘80s. While she is best known for her roles in St. Elmo’s Fire and The Breakfast Club, Ally continues to act when she isn’t teaching in a college classroom. She teaches acting at the City College of New York and hopes to tell her students what she wishes she knew back in her 20s.
CELEBRITIES
APG of Wisconsin

THE BOOKWORM SEZ: Circus of Wonders: A Novel

It’s only fair, right? Things should be equal, and you both know it. Unilateralism, tit-for-tat, total equitability, and no favoritism, that’ll all keep the green-eyed monster at bay. Jealousy is no fun but you want what he got, and in the new novel “Circus of Wonders,” by Elizabeth Macneal, you’ll have it – or else.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
BBC

The 102-year-old matriarch who made women feel beautiful

Ethel Kerr can be seen as one of the earliest black British style influencers of her time. Through the 1970’s to 1990’s – Ethel Kerr ran progressive and fierce fashion shows and beauty competitions in London and across Europe – around a time where not many events like this existed for black women and other women of colour.
SOCIETY
Hypebae

House of Aama's FW22 Collection Explores African Folklore Narratives

House of Aama‘s Fall/Winter 2022 “Bloodroot Into the Archives” collection expands on the brand’s “Heritage Bloodroot” line presented back in 2017, featuring its knack for storytelling and timeless silhouettes. The range pays tribute to African heritage and Southern Creole spirituality, deriving its inspiration from...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Variety

‘Unrest’ Review: A Sublimely Peculiar and Playful Meditation on Anarchy and Watchmaking in 1870s Switzerland

Click here to read the full article. In a valley in the Swiss canton of Bern dominated by the local watchmaking industry, the first ever International Anarchist Congress was held in 1872. And inside a traditionally made clockwork watch, such as the factories of Bern would have been producing at the time, there is a tiny spiral wheel that balances the mechanism, called the unrueh — the unrest. This dainty coincidence of echoing terminology at most might raise a “huh” from those of us into wordplay and social history and Twitter accounts that exclusively post images of machinery at work. But...
BEAUTY & FASHION
ComicBook

Awkwafina's Statement About Cultural Appropriation Draws Backlash

Awkwafina actually put out a statement about claims of her appropriating Black culture this morning. On Twitter, she posted some thoughts about African American culture and her respect for it. The actress made it clear she respects hip hop and other tenets of Black cultural output and remains committed to uplifting communities. She's thought a lot about the larger conversations around her performances and felt obliged to say something. On social media though, people are reacting to these words with critiques of their own. So, it would seem the dialogue has been started. Read her statement for yourself down below.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy