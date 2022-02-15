ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Serbian President Sets April 3 as Election Date

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBELGRADE (Reuters) - Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic set April 3 as the date for a parliamentary election on Tuesday after dissolving parliament. Vucic's ruling Serbian Progressive Party (SNS)...

