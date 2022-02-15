ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elon Musk Gives About $5.7 Billion in Tesla Stock to Charity

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT (AP) — Tesla CEO Elon Musk donated about 5 million shares of company stock worth roughly $5.7 billion to an unidentified charity in November, according to a regulatory filing. The shares were donated from Nov. 19 to Nov. 29, the filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange...

www.usnews.com

Comments / 2

