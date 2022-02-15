ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

‘TinderSwindler’ exposes the risk of dating apps

By Editor's Picks
thelewisflyer.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetflix’s most recent film has to do with the famous dating app, Tinder. Usually, that would sound like a red flag to many, but instead of being a red flag, the film was a red warning. The true crime documentary “Tinder Swindler” showcases the dangers of modern day dating apps and...

thelewisflyer.com

Comments / 0

Related
107.9 LITE FM

Why ‘1000-Lb. Best Friends’ Star Vannessa Cross’ Dating Life Is ‘Horrible’

TLC's newest reality series 1000-Lb Best Friends follows four women as they attempt to lose weight. The show, which follows in the footsteps of smash hits My 600-Lb. Life and 1000-Lb. Sisters, chronicles besties — and roommates — Meghan Crumpler and Tina Arnold, as well as friends Vannessa Cross and Ashely Sutton, on their respective personal weight loss journeys.
WEIGHT LOSS
TMZ.com

'Tinder Swindler' Simon Leviev Permanently Banned from Dating App

Simon Leviev, the subject of the new Netflix documentary, "The Tinder Swindler," is banned for life from the app he used to con women, with the company stating the obvious ... he violated the terms of service. A rep for Tinder tells TMZ ... not only have they fully terminated...
TV & VIDEOS
inputmag.com

Tinder adds a blind date feature to make you feel less shallow

Tinder, the app gamifying millions of people’s love lives to the detriment of absolutely no one, is introducing a “blind date” feature in an attempt to appeal to Gen Z’s apparent interest in “old school” dating trends. Their words, not ours. Curious romance seekers...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apps#Smart Phone#Tinderswindler
cw39.com

Dating App Scams are Alive and Well

HOUSTON (KIAH) With only a few days till Valentine’s Day, those without a Valentine this year, may turn to dating apps to find love. But BEWARE! A new Netflix documentary brings a stark warning, about the dangers in the hunt for love in the digital age. “The Tinder Swindler”...
CELL PHONES
blackchronicle.com

Victims In Netflix’s ‘Tinder Swindler’ Launch Fund To Help Clear Debts

The women who were victims in the Netflix documentary Tinder Swindler launch a fund to help clear debts caused by their blind love for finesse master Shimon Hayut. Netflix has blessed social media with its latest talking point and obsession: Tinder Swindler. The documentary gives a look into the dangers of online dating and how the person on the other side of the screen isn’t always who they make it seem.
TV & VIDEOS
Vulture

‘The Tinder Swindler’ Is Banned From Swiping

Out of all the Tinder nightmares, this is one of the scammiest. Netflix’s documentary The Tinder Swindler — which premiered on February 2 — shows how Simon Leviev (born Shimon Hayut) allegedly convinced several European women that he was the perfect bachelor before taking them for an estimated $10 million total. Thankfully, the eponymous Tinder Swindler is finally banned from the dating app where he lured multiple women to their financial demise. “We banned Simon Leviev and any of his known aliases as soon as the story of his actions became public in 2019,” a Tinder spokesperson told NBC News. “In the lead up to the release of the documentary, we conducted additional internal investigations and can confirm Simon Leviev is not active on Tinder under any of his known aliases.” Leviev is also barred from other major dating apps like Match.com, Plenty of Fish, and OkCupid.
TV & VIDEOS
Emerald Media

Dating apps: Do they hinder real connection?

Many college students enter into their first year wide eyed and ready for all the new experiences like drinking cheap Natty Lights at parties and late night study sessions at the library. Plus, the chance to meet new people and attempt to spark romantic (or sexual) connections! One of the best parts about entering college is taking the time to explore these sorts of relationships without the constraints of parents and guardians.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
houstoniannews.com

Swiping Left on Dating Apps

Valentine’s Day is here, and love is in the air. Couples are going on dates and buying each other flowers, while others will stay at home. Regardless of how people and their partner celebrate Valentine’s Day, there is a higher than ever chance that they met each other online.
CELL PHONES
TrendHunter.com

Blind Date App Features

Leading dating app Tinder has announced the launch of a new 'Blind Date' feature, which will be added to its steadily-growing suite of Fast Chat options -- features on the app that require users to chat with one another before revealing their identities and photos. With 'Blind Date,' users will...
CELL PHONES
FOX 11 and 41

Things to watch out for when using dating apps

Dating apps got very popular at the start of the pandemic and continue to be used frequently. However, using dating apps can be risky. You never know who you’re really talking to or what their intentions are. Some people many have the intention of romancing you to try to...
CELL PHONES
The Daily

The green and red flags of dating apps

Dating apps are full of green and red flags, and aspects of someone’s profile can make or break it. This week, I dove deeper into who messages first, whether people lie to their dating app matches, and what students consider to be green and red flags. I had 53 responses this week, with 13 men, one transmasc/nonbinary person, one nonbinary person, and 38 women.
CELL PHONES
TMZ.com

'Tinder Swindler' Simon Leviev Wants to Break into Hollywood

Simon Leviev is looking to turn his "Tinder Swinder" fame into a legit career, because he wants to break into Hollywood. Sources close to Simon tell TMZ ... he's already signed with a talent manager, and wants to write a book, star on a dating show and host a dating podcast. Yeah, no shocker ... the guy's got big plans.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Tinder Swindler' Movie in the Works at Netflix

Since Netflix missed the chance to dramatize its own documentary hit Tiger King, the streamer will not make the same mistake twice. After The Tinder Swindler became another hit, Netflix is reportedly developing a movie based on the same subject. Felicity Morris' documentary told the story of Simon Leviev, a con man who used Tinder to defraud women out of millions of dollars.
TV & VIDEOS
psychologytoday.com

Why Dating Apps May Be Keeping You Single

Dating algorithms have capitalized on turning dating itself into an addicting game that is low cost and high reward. Algorithms can foster connections when used with thoughtful intention and openness to differences. Successful relationships are often not built on similarities but rather on the capacity to tolerate and reconcile differences.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Hypebae

Blind Dates Are Making a Comeback With Tinder's Newest Launch

Dating app Tinder is back with some good news, after the chaos that was The Tinder Swindler, with its latest creative launch. While blind dates were once an awkward last resort for the single life, Tinder is reimagining the dating trend with a light-hearted twist. Perhaps fueled by ’90s nostalgia,...
CELL PHONES
epicstream.com

BTS Dating 2022: Is Jin In A Relationship Today?

BTS member Jin has faced numerous dating rumors over the years. The relationship status of the seven members of BTS has remained an intriguing topic among fans and followers. The majority of the fandom are always eager to know whether the K-pop idols are dating someone amid their fame and success.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy