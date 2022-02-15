‘TinderSwindler’ exposes the risk of dating apps

Out of all the Tinder nightmares, this is one of the scammiest. Netflix’s documentary The Tinder Swindler — which premiered on February 2 — shows how Simon Leviev (born Shimon Hayut) allegedly convinced several European women that he was the perfect bachelor before taking them for an estimated $10 million total. Thankfully, the eponymous Tinder Swindler is finally banned from the dating app where he lured multiple women to their financial demise. “We banned Simon Leviev and any of his known aliases as soon as the story of his actions became public in 2019,” a Tinder spokesperson told NBC News. “In the lead up to the release of the documentary, we conducted additional internal investigations and can confirm Simon Leviev is not active on Tinder under any of his known aliases.” Leviev is also barred from other major dating apps like Match.com, Plenty of Fish, and OkCupid.

