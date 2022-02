Since 2016, Mizrahi Developments has been constructing what it calls a condominium, an 85-storey skyscraper that includes significant shopping areas at the corner of Yonge and Bloor. Then in 2018, Apple was revealed to be involved, with plans for a 9,000-square foot store in the complex. Now, however, it has reportedly told the developer that it may pull out of the downtown building known as The One.

BUSINESS ・ 6 DAYS AGO