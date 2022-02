Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Looking for a fund that charges big fees, lags its benchmark by a wide margin, and is now proving more wildly volatile than practically any fund or commodity on the planet? Then Cathie Wood’s ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is for you. ARKK’s collapse of 54% from its peak of $155 a year ago to its price of $71 at midday on Feb. 4 slammed its long-term record so badly that it has now underperformed the Invesco QQQ, the fund that tracks the Nasdaq 100, by 40% since the start of 2018. Over that four-year period, Wood’s ARK Invest has collected over $200 million in fees from investors by charging triple the expenses of the QQQ.

STOCKS ・ 13 DAYS AGO