For the second year in a row, Healthgrades listed Providence St. Vincent in the nation's top 50 hospitals. Providence St. Vincent Medical Center has been named one of America's 50 Best Hospitals in 2022 by Healthgrades. This award lists Providence St. Vincent in the top 1% of the country's hospitals for the second year in a row. Hospital chief executive Jennifer Burrows said the achievement is exciting for her team, especially during the second year of the pandemic. "Our healthcare heroes certainly have felt the hard work of dealing with caring for our community through these surges," she said. "So...

CLACKAMAS, OR ・ 11 DAYS AGO