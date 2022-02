The Super Bowl and come and gone. The Rams beat the Bengals. The end of the game signified the absence of football for six-plus months. There’s no time for pouting about the long and dreary drought without America’s game in play. The offseason is the time for reflection and self-scouting. I took a few days to take a look back at how I performed in my job as a KSR football analyst over the past three seasons. By doing so, I made a grave discovery: I was a Homer.

NFL ・ 8 HOURS AGO