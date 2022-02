A hit-and-run in Maplewood, Minnesota left a 65 year-old woman dead and now authorities need the public's help locating the SUV that was likely responsible. The Minnesota State Patrol says that on Sunday, February 6, a 65-year-old Oakdale woman was walking on the southbound shoulder of Highway 120 in Maplewood when she was hit at around 7:43 p.m.

MAPLEWOOD, MN ・ 9 DAYS AGO