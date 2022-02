New figures show that on trade, economic growth and inflation, China's comprehensively come out on top and US sanctions have failed miserably. The news that US inflation has reached its highest level for 40 years, at 7.5% in January, is the most explicit indicator of serious problems in its economy. The monetary tightening that will be used to attempt to bring this under control will both slow the US economy and inevitably spill over into major effects on the world economy.

POLITICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO