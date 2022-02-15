ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida’s Fab Five: Plants

University of Florida
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCan a plant change the course of history? Indigo, saffron, rubber, poppies, corn, potatoes…. there is a seemingly endless list of plants that have been instrumental in the development of human culture; the shifting of paradigms, wars fought, poetry written, and individual lives saved. Journalists and authors have explored the symbiosis...

HGTV

How to Plant, Grow and Care for Hydrangeas

No garden’s complete without this old-fashioned favorite, and new varieties make hydrangeas easier than ever to grow. Hydrangeas are a classic garden plant beloved for their immense flowerheads and old-fashioned charm. They’ve had a big comeback as people rediscover the plants of their grandparents’ generation. New hydrangea varieties available nowadays are a lot easier to grow than the older ones, which were picky about being pruned. When cut back at the wrong time of year, you wouldn’t get any flowers the following year, because they produced buds on old wood. Even if the weather cooperated, you could still count on only one burst of flowers in May or June.
GARDENING
finegardening.com

The Best Spring Plants to Grow

Zones: 8–10 Bloom time: Late spring. Conditions: Partial shade; moist, well-drained soil. This is a hard-to-find plant. Both its evergreen foliage and flower petals are strappy and thin. Spider azalea packs a lot of color into a small package. 2. Leatherleaf viburnum. Name: Viburnum rhytidophyllum. Zones: 5–8 Bloom...
GARDENING
fernandinaobserver.com

Celebrate “Florida Weed Wrangle Month” by removing an invasive plant

Announcing the 2nd annual Florida at-Home Weed Wrangle! Full details here: https://www.floridainvasives.org/flwww.cfm. Help us protect Florida this month by getting out in your landscape and removing invasive plants! It’s super easy to enter for the opportunity to win awesome prizes. Also, stay tuned here as we’ll be sharing information and resources to help make your landscape Florida friendly and support local biodiversity.
FLORIDA STATE
wfsu.org

30+ Bee Friendly Plants for Your North Florida Garden

Learn about the many Florida native plants you can include to create a bee habitat in your yard. Also, WFSU is giving away wildflower seeds starting in February of 2022 (while supplies last) as part of Bee in My Garden Days. Some bee species emerge earlier in the year than...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
State
Maine State
Local
Florida Lifestyle
State
Florida State
City
Seminole, FL
University of Florida

Bleeding Hearts in the Garden

Valentine’s Day may have you thinking all hearts and what better place to see hearts than in your garden?. Dicentra spectabilis, or more commonly known as Bleeding Heart is a plant that is not seen too often in the North Florida area. You may also find this plant under the name Lamprocapnos spectabilis, as it was recently reclassified. It has fern-like leaves, prefers shady areas, and dons pretty pink flowers in the shape of hearts. Plant experts say that it can survive in zones 2-9 and is worth trying if you are an adventurous North Florida gardener.
FLORIDA STATE
University of Florida

Weekly “What is it?”: Ball moss

Epiphytes, Greek for “air plants”, defy most of the rules of being a plant. Instead of rooting in the soil, they grow on top of something else, typically in a microhabitat with very little space for roots. No soil is necessary, and they pull nutrients out of the air like tiny green magicians. Air plants tend to do best in humid environments like tropical rainforests and the Deep South, because there is so much water already in the air. The plants trap moisture in tiny hairs called trichomes, absorbing water directly into their leaves. The trichomes also trap dust, which provides nutrients. Air plants can thrive in miniscule amounts of soil/substrate, growing in the crooks of branches, grooves of bark, and even along power lines. The roots of most air plants are minimal, serving more as anchors than sources of nutrition.
GARDENING
Apartment Therapy

These Are the Most Popular Houseplants In Every Country

Being an indoor gardener is not just a hobby — it’s a lifestyle; an obsession, even. With more people spending time at home in the past few years due to the pandemic, the need for green has never been greater. In fact, the annual gardening revenue in the U.S. nearly doubled in 2020 compared to 2018. Houseplants have taken over the country and the world.
GARDENING
BobVila

Grow This, Not That: 12 Native Alternatives to Invasive Plants

Invasive plant species often are ornamental plants that were introduced from other regions into ecosystems where they were never intended to grow. They can overwhelm native species, destroying habitats for wildlife and insects in the process. Rather than planting these species on your property, we suggest you instead look for indigenous ornamentals that are similar in appearance to the aggressive interlopers you want to grow.
GARDENING
Person
Michael Pollan
Person
Johnny Appleseed
Town Square LIVE News

Want hydrangeas that bees will love? Choose a lacecap, says Mt. Cuba

  If you want to choose a native hydrangea that will attract pollinators, all you have to do is follow the buzzing. When Mt. Cuba Garden Center was studying 29 species and cultivars of native hydrangeas, the row filled with lacecap hydrangeas — particularly Hydrangea arborescens ‘Haas’ Halo’ — looked (and sounded like) like an insect version of the Starboard ... Read More
ANIMALS
University of Florida

UF newly minted Ph.D. pioneers work with mites inside protected agriculture

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Because an invasive insect brought the world’s most serious citrus disease to Florida, some growers produce world-class grapefruit inside white mesh screenhouses – a system they call Citrus Under Protective Screen. The screenhouses keep the insect associated with citrus greening from getting on the trees, but producers must manage other pests that penetrate the mesh.
Apartment Therapy

This Is the One Spot You Haven’t Thought of Yet to Hang Your Plants

Greenery is a great way to bring life and warmth to any space, no matter what your design style is. I mean, who doesn’t want to walk into a place that’s full of plants? Whether you like to get your plant babies cozy in some pretty pots, or you’d rather let them hang out in macramé planters, eventually, you might run out of places to put them. Well, Ashley Molesso and Chess Needham discovered a spot that doesn’t involve any renovating to retrofit for plants and takes up zero floor space. Spoiler alert: It’s the couple’s staircase, which just might be the easiest and most underrated area to hang plants in a home (if your home has one).
RICHMOND, VA
MindBodyGreen

The Best Plants For Open & Closed Terrariums + How To Care For Them

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Terrariums are miniature landscapes of color, life, and beauty that can be filled with a variety of plants and decorations. Here's an expert overview of what type of plants work best in terrariums and how to care for your living display.
GARDENING
University of Florida

Six Rivers CISMA EDRR Invasive Species of the Month – Natalgrass

Natal grass (Melinis repens) Define Invasive Species: must have ALL of the following – Is non-native to the area, in our case northwest Florida. Introduced by humans, whether intentional or accidental. Causing either an environmental or economic problem, possibly both. Define EDRR Species: Early Detection Rapid Response. These are species...
ANIMALS
University of Florida

‘Gardening in the Panhandle LIVE!’ kicks off with tomato growing tips

The first “Gardening in the Panhandle LIVE!” of 2022 will discuss growing tomatoes, live on Feb. 17 at 1 p.m. Eastern, noon Central. Recordings are posted afterward at tinyurl.com/GardeningLive. Zoom requires pre-registration, and viewers have another option to tune in on Facebook Live. An expert monitors each platform’s...
GARDENING
University of Florida

Need help with palm trees? Meet the UF/IFAS experts in Orlando, Feb. 25

ORLANDO, Fla – There is a team of University of Florida scientists ready to take on your palm tree woes. “Our Palm Short Courses are a chance for homeowners, landscapers, growers and land managers to meet the complete Palm Team based at UF/IFAS Fort Lauderdale Research and Education Center,” said Mica McMillan, assistant professor of palm horticulture at the center. “We cover all aspects of palm growth from diseases to grading. We will also discuss the future of palm research at UF. We are committed to making UF the leading global resource for palm research.”
ORLANDO, FL
University of Florida

Doing the Stingray Shuffle

There are inherent dangers associated with fun time in marine and estuarine waters. Drowning is an obvious danger, but there are others. Have you ever heard someone recommend “Doing the stingray shuffle?”. Environmental educators in coastal areas of Florida often recommend doing the stingray shuffle as a way to...
FLORIDA STATE
University of Florida

UF/IFAS Mid-Florida Research and Education Center

Last Updated on February 11, 2022 by Caroline Warwick. Phantasma scale (Fiorinia phantasma) is a pest impacting many ornamental plant species but is especially common on palms (family Arecaceae). This pest species was first detected in Miami-Dade County in 2018 and has since caused problems in landscapes and for palm growers in five Florida counties (Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach, Martin, and St. Lucie).
SCIENCE
themountvernongrapevine.com

Invasive Plant Species in Ohio

The spread of invasive species happens right under our noses and the majority of people are completely oblivious to it. We’ll be discussing the significance of it in Ohio, but it’s a big issue all around the world and a difficult thing to control. The term invasive species...
WILDLIFE

