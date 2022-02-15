Florida’s Fab Five: Plants

Epiphytes, Greek for “air plants”, defy most of the rules of being a plant. Instead of rooting in the soil, they grow on top of something else, typically in a microhabitat with very little space for roots. No soil is necessary, and they pull nutrients out of the air like tiny green magicians. Air plants tend to do best in humid environments like tropical rainforests and the Deep South, because there is so much water already in the air. The plants trap moisture in tiny hairs called trichomes, absorbing water directly into their leaves. The trichomes also trap dust, which provides nutrients. Air plants can thrive in miniscule amounts of soil/substrate, growing in the crooks of branches, grooves of bark, and even along power lines. The roots of most air plants are minimal, serving more as anchors than sources of nutrition.

