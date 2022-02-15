ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Vikings expected to announce Kevin O'Connell as head coach on Thursday

By Jordy McElroy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
The time could be coming where Minnesota Vikings fans can finally breathe a sigh of relief. After winning Super Bowl LVI, Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell is expected to be announced as the new head coach for the Vikings on Thursday.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the news on Tuesday.

“Vikings are planning to introduce Rams’ offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell as their next head coach on Thursday, per league sources,” Schefter posted on social media.

There are growing concerns O’Connell could potentially spurn the Vikings for the Rams if Sean McVay decides to retire as head coach.

O’Connell and Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris would likely shoot to the top of the list as potential candidates if that were to happen.

But as of right now, at least, it would seem as if everything is going according to plan with the Vikings. O’Connell will finish up his celebration in Los Angeles and head to Minnesota, where he’ll kick-start a new era for the Vikings alongside general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

