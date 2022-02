In just about two weeks from now, we will embark on a dangerous journey with Bella Heathcote in order to discover what sort of dark secrets her onscreen mother Toni Collette is hiding. The duo stars in Pieces of Her, a Netflix thriller about a mother-daughter relationship that is brutally changed after both of them experience a traumatic event. Back in January, Netflix released some first-look images that showcased the possible twists and turns of the story, and now the official trailer unveils further details of the plot.

