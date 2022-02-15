ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Estevan MLA has hope amidst population trends

 2 days ago

The census report given out last week detailing some of the changes in population for Canada's cities has been turning a lot of heads, especially here in the southeast. Estevan had particularly bad results from the census, dropping 5.5% from 2016 to 2021. That puts it at Canada's seventh-fastest...

