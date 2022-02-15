ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Tuesday is dry and warm with severe weather chances for Thursday

By Chelsea Simmons
wtva.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTuesday temperatures reaching the upper 60s by the afternoon under mostly sunny skies. Wind speeds will be strong out of the south gusting in excess of 20 to 25 mph. When you consider how dry we have been recently, that will yield significant fire danger, thus we have been placed under...

www.wtva.com

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Storm Team 12: Tornado Watch until 6 PM

TORNADO WATCH UNTIL 6 PM FOR MOST OF CENTRAL MISSISSIPPI. TUNE INTO WJTV 12 NEWS FOR THE LATEST SEVERE WEATHER UPDATES. THURSDAY: It feels stormy outside this morning, as we anticipate storms later today. Right now we are warm and windy in the 70s with gusts up to 30 miles per hour. Other than a […]
JACKSON, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Temperature#Wind Speeds#Tornado Warning
pix11.com

Warm Thursday ahead followed by cold front bringing rain, strong winds

Get ready for another taste of spring. A good southwesterly flow continues into Thursday ahead of an approaching cold front. Temperatures will surge toward 60, but the warmth will not last. That cold front will bring not only rain, but also strong winds during the overnight hours and that breeze will continue into Friday. A high wind watch has been issued for Suffolk County as winds may gust toward 60 mph. Wind advisories may be issued for parts of the region, including the city, as we get closer to the event.
ENVIRONMENT
WOWK 13 News

Strong to severe storms in store Thursday evening

(WOWK) — Wednesday the winds in the region have once again jumped up above 30 mph with even a few 40 mph gusts. There have been numerous brush fires reported as shown by the red hotspots on the map below as sensed by satellites. There are wind advisories out for the counties outlined below. Be […]
ENVIRONMENT
KXLY

Warm and breezy for Thursday, but wintry weather is plotting its return – Kris

If you’re like me, you’re getting kind of used to the idea that spring is on the way. Two straight weeks of above average temperatures will do that. Well, the clock is ticking on the 40°+ temperatures and sunshine. With that in mind, enjoy Thursday’s mild and breezy weather. With clear skies overnight, it will be a chilly start as morning lows drop into the upper 20s. However, we will once again jump into the mid 40s for highs. That’s a little above average. Expect partly cloudy skies and breezy conditions with wind gusts up to 30 mph.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Facebook
Sierra Sun

Truckee-Tahoe weather: Chance of snow Sunday, Tuesday

There’s a slight chance of snow Sunday and Tuesday, the National Weather Service said. Skies will be sunny to mostly sunny into next week. Today’s high will reach 46. Lows will drop to 19. Friday’s high will climb to 48, and Saturday’s will get to 52. Lows will...
ENVIRONMENT
WTRF

A colder start to the weekend is expected for the Ohio Valley

TONIGHT: Grey and dreary, the absolute best way to describe the weather for today. Rain showers started to move in earlier this morning, and we lingered around with rain activity for most of the afternoon and will continue into the evening. Breezy winds have also been an issue. Forecast wind gusts could approach 40 mph as we head into the evening hours tonight as the cold front advances through. Numerous weather headlines outline the Ohio Valley. A flash flood watch, wind advisory, and special weather statements are still a factor into the overnight period. If you encounter ponded water on a roadway, turn around. Never drive through water. Tonight, the cold front will move in and shift our winds to the northwest. That means a possible changeover to wintry mix and or snow flurries are a possibility. Accumulation will be minimal, but slick spots are possible for the AM commute tomorrow. We will wake up to temperatures in the mid to low 20s.
ENVIRONMENT
k105.com

Severe weather could impact Grayson Co. on Thursday

A severe weather system is expected to impact Grayson and surrounding counties on Thursday and into Friday morning. The National Weather Service (NWS) predicts the system will produce potentially severe weather including thunderstorms, heavy rain and winds up to 50 miles per hour with some winds gusting to 60 mph.
GRAYSON COUNTY, KY
wcbi.com

Warm, windy Thursday with severe storms expected

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Warm, humid weather leads to severe weather chances Thursday afternoon. Much colder air returns for Friday. THURSDAY: The day stays warm and very windy with highs in the middle 70s and southerly wind gusts up to 40 mph outside any thunderstorms. A wind advisory remains in effect for this potential. Otherwise, sporadic showers are possible in the morning hours with a mostly cloudy sky. Peeks of sun are expected through the day, and showers and storms will gradually strengthen and develop into northeast MS and west AL by afternoon. These storms will be capable of damaging wind gusts over 60 mph and tornadoes. Given the enhanced wind shear and potential energy available for storms, an isolated strong (EF2+) tornado is possible. The greatest threat window appears to be between 2-5pm.
COLUMBUS, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy