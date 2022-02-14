Five Office 365 Management Challenges You Can Solve Today

Most Identity and Access Management (IAM) programs reliably center around Microsoft Active Directory (AD) and Azure AD (AAD) as their foundation. However, as IAM environments move to the cloud, modernize and extend toward governance,IT managers are pained with security and efficiency gaps in native AD, and as such they seek solutions to augment the capabilities of AD which often fall short. Leading companies are defining workable approaches to securing and managing hybrid AD as identity and account governance evolve through cloud adoption and beyond. This paper explores these emerging best practices, based on real users’ experiences with the One Identity Active Roles solution—as described in reviews on IT Central Station.

