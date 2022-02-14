ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Five Office 365 Management Challenges You Can Solve Today

CSO
 1 day ago

Managing your Microsoft 365 (M365) environment is essential for multiple reasons, such as security, business continuity...

www.csoonline.com

NBC Chicago

Salesforce Tells Employees It's Working on NFT Cloud Service

Salesforce co-CEOs Marc Benioff and Bret Taylor spoke about the company's vision for an NFT cloud service, according to people with knowledge of the matter. The discussion came during an online sales kickoff on Wednesday. A director of market strategy at Salesforce predicted in a December blog post that 2022...
BUSINESS
siliconangle.com

Google and Microsoft back new industry initiative to fix open-source vulnerabilities

The Open Source Security Foundation, an industry group backed by some of the world’s largest tech firms, today launched a new initiative focused on finding and fixing vulnerabilities in open-source software. The initiative is known as the Alpha-Omega Project. It’s launching following a meeting at the White House where...
BUSINESS
videomaker.com

No more external drives: building a collaborative, remote, and efficient filmmaking environment with network-attached storage

Founded in 1992, Matchstick Productions (MSP Films) is one of the most prominent action sports media houses in the industry. By 2018, MSP films were producing more than 250 TB of footage per year and relied entirely on portable external drives to store that critical footage. On top of drive-failure concerns, physically moving those drives between editors created a cumbersome workflow that blocked editors from working efficiently, collaboratively or remotely.
TECHNOLOGY
CSO

Five Keys for Protecting APIs

APIs are a growing part of doing business today. While they enable innovation, APIs also introduce a host of new security risks. Thus, modern application security strategies must account for API security. Watch this on-demand webinar to learn about key API security risks and the protections you need to defend...
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

Microsoft 365 exploit could give attackers access to all your emails

Researchers have uncovered a new way to abuse a workflow automation feature in Microsoft 365 to exfiltrate data. Eric Saraga from cybersecurity firm Varonis discovered how Power Automate, a feature found in Microsoft 365 for Outlook, SharePoint, and OneDrive, can be abused to automatically share or send files, or forward emails, to unauthorized third parties. Not in the fashion of ransomware, but devastating nonetheless.
SOFTWARE
CSO

Build Cloud on Your Terms: Deliver More in both Private, Public, Hybrid

The simplicity, flexibility, and resiliency that hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) promises for organizations are all true—at least if you pick the correct platform. But it doesn’t have to stop there: Your organization can: (1) Extend HCI and private cloud workloads to the public cloud, (2) Determine the best cloud platform for your environment (3) Add automation, self-service, consolidated storage, and other capabilities.
COMPUTERS
CSO

Look for attack surface management to go mainstream in 2022

Attack surface management (ASM) is a somewhat confusing topic that starts with a fundamental question: What exactly is the attack surface? In reality, it’s everything—internal assets, external corporate assets, third-party assets, people, everything. That said, the emerging attack surface management category focuses on internet-facing assets alone. Hmm, just another day in the perplexing cybersecurity realm.
TECHNOLOGY
Forbes

Intelligent Information Management Can Solve Return-To-Work Challenges Post-Pandemic

Antti Nivala is Founder and CEO of M-Files, the intelligent information management company that enables a smarter way to work. The Covid-19 pandemic disrupted the normal workflow of information-intensive industries. As organizations shifted business operations to support a remote workforce, seemingly simple tasks like sharing information and collaborating on critical documents in a secure manner became more difficult. Digital risk and liability increased as organizations created new workflows to support employees outside the traditional office perimeter, and many are still struggling with disconnected data silos and inefficient collaboration efforts.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CSO

10 Best Practices for Managing and Securing Microsoft Active Directory in an Evolving IT World

Most Identity and Access Management (IAM) programs reliably center around Microsoft Active Directory (AD) and Azure AD (AAD) as their foundation. However, as IAM environments move to the cloud, modernize and extend toward governance,IT managers are pained with security and efficiency gaps in native AD, and as such they seek solutions to augment the capabilities of AD which often fall short. Leading companies are defining workable approaches to securing and managing hybrid AD as identity and account governance evolve through cloud adoption and beyond. This paper explores these emerging best practices, based on real users’ experiences with the One Identity Active Roles solution—as described in reviews on IT Central Station.
COMPUTERS
CSO

Major SAP vulnerability requires urgent patch to prevent HTTP request smuggling attacks

Security researchers, enterprise software maker SAP, and the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) have issued warnings over a critical vulnerability affecting Internet Communication Manager (ICM), a core component of SAP business applications that enables HTTPS communications. Tracked as CVE-2022-22536, the vulnerability allows attackers to use malformed packets to trick SAP servers into exposing sensitive data without needing to authenticate, according to Onapsis Research Labs. A security patch is available and organizations are urged to update as soon as possible.
SOFTWARE
CSO

The 10 Universal Truths of Identity and Access Management

Most organizations implement technology to do things better, deliver higher value, fulfill their mission and become more agile. After all, technology should make things easier. But often it seems that many IT initiatives slow operations and hamstring agility. IAM is an ever-moving target that has become a large and integral part of IT operations. The following ten universal truths of IAM provide common-sense guidance on how to evaluate your need, implement a solid IAM solution and optimize its usage.
COMPUTERS
CSO

7 steps to cultivate a thriving API ecosystem 2022

With a thriving API ecosystem, businesses can use their data to create outstanding customer experiences. To create an industry-leading API ecosystem, organizations of tomorrow need to think beyond traditional full lifecycle API management and shift to universal API management. By opening up their management capabilities to APIs built on any platform businesses are more agile, deliver faster, and maximize investments.
TECHNOLOGY
CSO

Delivering Digital Services with Superior Customer Experience

We live and work in a technology-focused world where the speed and quality of digital customer experiences determines business success. Before COVID-19, companies pursued digital transformation at varying velocities according to market demands, resources and strategy. The pandemic has been an accelerant igniting the transformation of digital services we now rely on—and vaporizing underperformers.
TECHNOLOGY
CSO

Digital Services Resilience: AIOps Without Service Intelligence is a half-baked solution

Everything is Digital. And even large financial institutions are calling themselves technology companies. And the reason is simple; companies that embraced Digital Transformation better have separated themselves from their competition, especially in the face of the global pandemic. Digital Transformation is an existential reality. And necessity to innovate no longer needs discussion. Uptime is given, delivering superior customer experience is the challenge to meet.
TECHNOLOGY
CSO

New Magnet Forensics app automates, coordinates cybersecurity response

A slow response to a data breach or other cybersecurity incident can cost companies time and money, as well as damage to their reputation. To help companies accelerate their response to cybersecurity incidents, Magnet Forensics is offering a new application, Magnet Automate Enterprise, designed to automatically trigger investigations into security breaches and synchronize incident detection and response tasks by third party tools.
SOFTWARE
CSO

The Total Economic Impact of Elastic Observability and Elastic Security Webinar

Keeping data secure is Job One at most organizations. But every cybersecurity strategy represents a balance between risk tolerance and technology investment. Understanding the Total Economic Impact (TEI) of your security investments is essential to executing an effective cybersecurity strategy. In this webcast you will learn:. · How to match...
COMPUTERS
elearninginfographics.com

Corporate Training Challenges That Learning Technology Can Solve

Corporate Training Challenges That Learning Technology Can Solve—Infographic. Training has become an integral part of every organization’s growth plan and L&D teams are looking for innovative ways to create intriguing learning experiences. Amongst all of it, technology plays a vital role in developing and delivering numerous methods to ensure that learners are consuming content to the best of their behaviors.
TECHNOLOGY
CSO

Navigating Through a Post Pandemic New Normal: Which CSPs are Ready?

For Commercial Service Providers, the struggle was evident before the pandemic with financial, competitive, and critical skills intensity. The pandemic brought about exponential technology usage and a need to be reliable. Services that powered work-from-home, remote schools, and online food delivery services highlighted the challenges of balancing customer service reliability with growth opportunities in digital transformation. Currently, amongst technology CSPs, there is a growing separation of the pioneers vs. the sustainers. Curtis Price, IDC's VP of Infrastructure Services, explains why some service providers are poised to leap into the post-pandemic era, and others are not.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CSO

Software supply chain attacks hit three out of five companies in 2021

More than three in five companies were targeted by software supply chain attacks in 2021, according to a recent survey by Anchore. The survey of 428 executives, directors, and managers in IT, security, development, and DevOps found that the organizations of nearly a third of the respondents (30%) were either significantly or moderately impacted by a software supply chain attack in 2021. Only 6% said the attacks had a minor impact on their software supply chain.
TECHNOLOGY

