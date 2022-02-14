ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Conversational Teams Management and Migration

CSO
 1 day ago

Learn about what Microsoft's native tools are...

www.csoonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
videomaker.com

No more external drives: building a collaborative, remote, and efficient filmmaking environment with network-attached storage

Founded in 1992, Matchstick Productions (MSP Films) is one of the most prominent action sports media houses in the industry. By 2018, MSP films were producing more than 250 TB of footage per year and relied entirely on portable external drives to store that critical footage. On top of drive-failure concerns, physically moving those drives between editors created a cumbersome workflow that blocked editors from working efficiently, collaboratively or remotely.
TECHNOLOGY
CSO

How to Migrate From DataStax Enterprise to Instaclustr Managed Apache Cassandra®

There are a number of reasons you may be looking to migrate from DataStax Enterprise (DSE) to open source Apache Cassandra®. Perhaps you want to cut costs or eliminate vendor lock-in, or you feel excited about participating in the vibrant open source community. No matter your reason for making the change, we’re confident you’ll find Apache Cassandra to be a powerful replacement for DataStax Enterprise and that it will provide you with maximal value over the long term.
SOFTWARE
techacute.com

Manage Your Projects and Team in One Platform with Upbase

The traditional work office where people with suits spend their whole day sitting in front of a computer and having meetings seems like a thing of the past. The way we work today is not the same as it was a decade ago; it is evolving, and we are finding new ways to make our lives easier.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#It Infrastructure
inforney.com

Frost & Sullivan Recognizes Kyndryl for Solutions that Enable Fast, Seamless Migration and Management of Critical Legacy ERP Workloads

Kyndryl's suite of managed ERP services offer customers technology, expertise, and service in a client focused experience. SAN ANTONIO, Feb. 10, 2022 /CNW/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the global managed enterprise resource planning (ERP) market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Kyndryl (NYSE: KD) with the 2021 Global Managed Enterprise Resource Planning Enabling Technology Leadership Award. The company has extensive experience in the design, modernization, and management of infrastructure to host critical application workloads and provides services that customers rely upon for critical operational functions. Kyndryl has the agility and speed-to-service necessary for quick application modernization and the digital transformation customers desire. The company's managed ERP services provide the best mix of technology, expertise, and systemic processes that enable businesses to successfully migrate and manage their legacy ERP systems to a modern cloud architecture.
BUSINESS
Forbes

How Managers Can Stay In Touch With A Rapidly Growing Team

In most small businesses, managers usually meet one-on-one with team members at least monthly; some are even lucky enough to work directly with their team members every day. However, if a business grows rapidly, managers may find themselves juggling too many priorities to meet with each teammate on a regular basis.
ECONOMY
CSO

Look for attack surface management to go mainstream in 2022

Attack surface management (ASM) is a somewhat confusing topic that starts with a fundamental question: What exactly is the attack surface? In reality, it’s everything—internal assets, external corporate assets, third-party assets, people, everything. That said, the emerging attack surface management category focuses on internet-facing assets alone. Hmm, just another day in the perplexing cybersecurity realm.
TECHNOLOGY
CSO

Five Office 365 Management Challenges You Can Solve Today

Managing your Microsoft 365 (M365) environment is essential for multiple reasons, such as security, business continuity and user productivity. While Microsoft offers free tools to help, they have significant limitations that can make essential tasks difficult or impossible. There are five common M365 management jobs that IT pros struggle with...
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
CSO

10 Best Practices for Managing and Securing Microsoft Active Directory in an Evolving IT World

Most Identity and Access Management (IAM) programs reliably center around Microsoft Active Directory (AD) and Azure AD (AAD) as their foundation. However, as IAM environments move to the cloud, modernize and extend toward governance,IT managers are pained with security and efficiency gaps in native AD, and as such they seek solutions to augment the capabilities of AD which often fall short. Leading companies are defining workable approaches to securing and managing hybrid AD as identity and account governance evolve through cloud adoption and beyond. This paper explores these emerging best practices, based on real users’ experiences with the One Identity Active Roles solution—as described in reviews on IT Central Station.
COMPUTERS
CSO

8 Best Practices for Identity and Access Management

Too often, IT is placed in the role of “gatekeeper” simply because only IT has the tools needed to manage identity. But with the right identity management tools in place, IT maintains the tools and infrastructure, and the business controls the actual identities. Here are eight key practices,...
TECHNOLOGY
CSO

The 10 Universal Truths of Identity and Access Management

Most organizations implement technology to do things better, deliver higher value, fulfill their mission and become more agile. After all, technology should make things easier. But often it seems that many IT initiatives slow operations and hamstring agility. IAM is an ever-moving target that has become a large and integral part of IT operations. The following ten universal truths of IAM provide common-sense guidance on how to evaluate your need, implement a solid IAM solution and optimize its usage.
COMPUTERS
CSO

Build Cloud on Your Terms: Deliver More in both Private, Public, Hybrid

The simplicity, flexibility, and resiliency that hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) promises for organizations are all true—at least if you pick the correct platform. But it doesn’t have to stop there: Your organization can: (1) Extend HCI and private cloud workloads to the public cloud, (2) Determine the best cloud platform for your environment (3) Add automation, self-service, consolidated storage, and other capabilities.
COMPUTERS
CSO

2021 Magic Quadrant for Privileged Access Management

The past year has seen intense focus on remote privileged access and secrets management. Several smaller vendors now have more capable and less expensive offerings than large, established PAM vendors. PAM is a mature market, and SRM leaders should cast their nets wide to look for potential products. Read the...
TECHNOLOGY
CSO

Delivering Digital Services with Superior Customer Experience

We live and work in a technology-focused world where the speed and quality of digital customer experiences determines business success. Before COVID-19, companies pursued digital transformation at varying velocities according to market demands, resources and strategy. The pandemic has been an accelerant igniting the transformation of digital services we now rely on—and vaporizing underperformers.
TECHNOLOGY
CSO

New Magnet Forensics app automates, coordinates cybersecurity response

A slow response to a data breach or other cybersecurity incident can cost companies time and money, as well as damage to their reputation. To help companies accelerate their response to cybersecurity incidents, Magnet Forensics is offering a new application, Magnet Automate Enterprise, designed to automatically trigger investigations into security breaches and synchronize incident detection and response tasks by third party tools.
SOFTWARE
CSO

10 ways to elevate Active Directory with One Identity Active Roles

This document provides 10 steps to remediate and prevent user account problems in AD. These steps use native AD features and common workflow technology, such as Microsoft SharePoint, which means there’s a very little learning curve to implement the recommendations in this document. However, even if you heed all...
TECHNOLOGY
CSO

10 steps to cleaning up Active Directory

In this document, you will discover 10 steps you can take to remediate user account problems in AD and to prevent them from occurring in the future. These steps use native AD features and common workflow technology such as Microsoft SharePoint, so no significant prerequisites will hinder your ability to implement my recommendations.
TECHNOLOGY
CSO

Frictionless Security - Protect your Entire IT Ecosystem from End User to Admins

The balance that IT managers and CISOs work to achieve is to give their users safe access without heavy-handed security measures impeding productivity. They must consider many factors and weigh options as to how they can safely support the business in reaching its objectives. The aim is to secure the enterprise without users noticing. In a word, to make security frictionless to the user.
COMPUTERS
CSO

Zero Trust and Privileged Security for Hybrid AD

It is critical to protect against AD/ AAD-targeted threats and provide visibility and control over privileged access – while also satisfying the need to improve hybrid administrative efficiency and reduce errors. The ideal solution will tell you what happened, help you remediate the effects, and help you prevent it from happening again. Establishing zero trust and least privileged access – as recommended by NIST SP 800-207- is key to secure privileged accounts for hybrid AD. It’s also an important and effective way to simplify your organization’s compliance with industry and governmental regulations.
COMPUTERS
CSO

Malware explained: Definition, examples, detection and recovery

Malware, short for malicious software, is a blanket term for viruses, worms, trojans and other harmful computer programs attackers use to wreak destruction and gain access to sensitive information. The key point is that malware is identified as such based on its intended malicious use, not a particular technique or...
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy