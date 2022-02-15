Xilinx Targets The Core Functions Of Future EVs/AVs

QuantumScape reported a couple of promising testing results: One showing battery longevity and durability, the other showing rapid charging capacity. QuantumScape (NASDAQ: QS) is a technology company that focuses on developing next generation batteries for Electric Vehicles (EV). They are a leader in solid-state battery technology, and have partnerships with several high profile entities (e.g., Volkswagen, Stanford University, Continental, and etc.). QuantumScape is making solid progress toward commercializing a solid-state battery, based on their recent testing results. The stock provides a high risk-high reward opportunity for an investor interested in cutting edge technology. If they can successfully commercialize the solid-state technology and manufacture at mass scale, not only will the company be super valuable, they will change the landscape of EV adoption by the mass public. Here is an overview:

ECONOMY ・ 13 DAYS AGO