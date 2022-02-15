ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Xilinx Targets The Core Functions Of Future EVs/AVs

By Jim McGregor
Forbes
Forbes
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As the amount of electronics in vehicles increases with electrification, driver assistance, and autonomous control, so do the demands on software. These advanced systems require regular maintenance and upgrades to not only fix bugs but also to upgrade the vehicle’s functions and performance. Just like PCs and smartphones, the automobile has...

Related
Seeking Alpha

QuantumScape: Progress Toward Future EV Battery

QuantumScape reported a couple of promising testing results: One showing battery longevity and durability, the other showing rapid charging capacity. QuantumScape (NASDAQ: QS) is a technology company that focuses on developing next generation batteries for Electric Vehicles (EV). They are a leader in solid-state battery technology, and have partnerships with several high profile entities (e.g., Volkswagen, Stanford University, Continental, and etc.). QuantumScape is making solid progress toward commercializing a solid-state battery, based on their recent testing results. The stock provides a high risk-high reward opportunity for an investor interested in cutting edge technology. If they can successfully commercialize the solid-state technology and manufacture at mass scale, not only will the company be super valuable, they will change the landscape of EV adoption by the mass public. Here is an overview:
ECONOMY
insideevs.com

DS E-Tense Performance Is An 805-HP Laboratory For Future EVs

DS Automobiles will launch only all-electric models from 2024 and will become the first Stellantis brand to sell only plug-in hybrid and pure electric models from 2025. To prepare for an electrified future, DS Automobiles and DS Performance, its competition division, have developed a prototype aimed at testing various innovations to build into the brand's next designs.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Amazon Threatens to Get Their EV Needs Elsewhere if Its Demand Is Not Met

Large companies like Amazon, DHL, and others are making big plans to shift to electric vehicles. They want assurances that they can get what is needed for their EV fleets to provide the same fast service to their clients. As the U.S. begins the transition, these companies have legitimate concerns about charger availability, speed, and battery technology. Amazon, for instance, is being very clear about what they want from automakers.
BUSINESS
