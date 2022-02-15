Snowstorm still looming for Chicago

LIBERTYVILLE, Ill. (CBS) — The body of Thomas “Tommy” Howe was found in the Des Plaines River near Libertyville Tuesday, more than three weeks after he was reported missing. Howe’s parents had been offering a $10,000 reward as they ask for the public’s help in finding their son. Police said he had last been seen around 11 a.m. on Jan. 22, after he was involved a crash near the Tri-State Tollway and Illinois Route 176 in Libertyville. Howe was last seen wearing a gray North Face jacket and jeans. His work cell phone was found two days later in the Old School Forest...

LIBERTYVILLE, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO