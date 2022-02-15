ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Snowstorm still looming for Chicago

By Tim McGill
Fox 32 Chicago
Fox 32 Chicago
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChicago - We are just a couple days away from what could be the biggest snowstorm of the season so far but the location of the swath of heaviest snow and the top end amounts to expect isn't clear yet. Outside of the questions regarding the snow, a few...

www.fox32chicago.com

Central Illinois Proud

Winter Storm Watch: Heavy Rain, Ice & Snow Expected Thursday

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) – The National Weather Service has issued Winter Storm Watches for Central Illinois from late Wednesday night through Thursday evening. A strong winter storm will bring heavy rain, freezing rain, heavy snow and strong winds to the region. Key Takeaways. Periods of heavy rain likely Wednesday...
PEORIA, IL
Chicago Tribune

Winter storm to bring freezing rain, up to 7 inches of snow through Thursday evening

Editor’s note: For the latest weather developments, see our Wednesday forecast update. As temperatures drop late Wednesday, rain will transition to freezing rain, then snow, bringing potentially up to 7 inches of snow to parts of Chicago, forecasters said. A winter storm watch is in effect from Wednesday night to early Thursday evening as a Wednesday high temperature of 51 degrees drops below ...
CHICAGO, IL
La Crosse Tribune

Another big storm looking to be near-miss for southern Wisconsin

A big storm Wednesday and Thursday will deliver some rain and snow to southern Wisconsin, but the heavy snow again looks like it will hit to the south, according to forecasters. "This storm is expected to bring a multitude of weather hazards, including snow and falling temperatures across the West...
MADISON, WI
CBS Chicago

Thieves Hit 3 Walgreens Stores Around Chicago In Less Than An Hour

CHICAGO (CBS) — Thieves hit three Walgreens stores in Chicago in a period of less than an hour overnight. One of the burglaries happened at 4:26 a.m. on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive near 35th Street in Bronzeville. Three people broke in, jumped the counter, and stole medicine from the pharmacy area. Another break-in happened in the Grand Crossing police District – which includes Grand Crossing, Woodlawn, and most of South Shore – and another still in the Shakespeare District, which includes Logan Square, Bucktown, Wicker Park, and parts of Humboldt Park. Police said the suspects in each incident had the same description, and drove a gray Kia.
CHICAGO, IL
KTBS

Severe weather possible later this week

SHREVEPORT, La. - The Storm Prediction Center has the northern half of the ArkLaTex under a Slight Risk of severe storms for late Wednesday into early Thursday. Hail, gusty winds and isolated tornadoes are possible. The weather system responsible for this possible event was over the west coast as of...
SHREVEPORT, LA
WGN News

Major pileups on I-65, drivers left stranded in NW Indiana after snowstorm blankets area

INDIANA — A winter snowstorm created treacherous road conditions Friday, especially on Interstate 65 where it caused major pile-ups involving multiple jackknifed semis in Indiana. Indiana State Police Sergeant Glenn Fifield warned for drivers to avoid I-65 between SR 14 and US-231 in the Rensselaer area Friday morning. “Several drivers remain stranded and many are […]
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Body Of Thomas Howe, Antioch Man Missing Since January 22, Found In Des Plaines River Near Libertyville

LIBERTYVILLE, Ill. (CBS) — The body of Thomas “Tommy” Howe was found in the Des Plaines River near Libertyville Tuesday, more than three weeks after he was reported missing. Howe’s parents had been offering a $10,000 reward as they ask for the public’s help in finding their son. Police said he had last been seen around 11 a.m. on Jan. 22, after he was involved a crash near the Tri-State Tollway and Illinois Route 176 in Libertyville. Howe was last seen wearing a gray North Face jacket and jeans. His work cell phone was found two days later in the Old School Forest...
LIBERTYVILLE, IL
Telegraph

Freezing rain, snowfall likely Thursday across Illinois

Snowfall is expected Thursday in both Central Illinois and the Metro East and Riverbend areas, although uncertainty remains about totals, the National Weather Service reported. Both NWS Lincoln and NWS St. Louis reported there could be less than 3 inches of snowfall due to the winter event on Thursday, with...
LINCOLN, IL
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Lake, McHenry counties could see heavy rainfall followed by 3-6 inches of snow this week

A “multi-faceted” weather system is expected to bring heavy rain Wednesday followed by approximately 3-6 inches of snow to Lake and McHenry counties, the National Weather Service said. Heavy rainfall is expected to begin Wednesday evening into Thursday morning, with the heaviest south of a Chicago to LaSalle Peru line. Some areas of the Chicago […]
MCHENRY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Heavy Rain, Ice & Snow to Impact Central Illinois This Week

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) – Just two weeks after a strong winter storm brought 8-12 inches of snow to Central Illinois, another winter storm is looking to bring more impactful winter weather to the region. While heavy snow was the primary issue with the last storm, this next storm could carry a greater risk of freezing rain in addition to the risk of heavy snow.
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather Alert: Winter Storm Warning Thursday; 3 To 7 Inches Of Snow Possible

CHICAGO (CBS)– Roller coaster weather is ahead. Wednesday’s temperatures hit 50 degrees with windy conditions and afternoon showers. A Wind Advisory is in effect to 6 p.m. with south wind gusts reaching between 40 to 45 mph. A few showers are possible, but the best chance develops by evening – which could be heavy at times. Flooding could be an issues mainly south of 80. A Winter Storm Watch takes effect Wednesday evening through Thursday evening in Cook, DuPage, DeKalb, Grundy, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall, LaSalle, Lee, Livingston, Will, Iroquois, and Ford counties in Illinois, and Lake, Porter, Newton, and Jasper counties in Indiana. A Winter Weather...
CHICAGO, IL
