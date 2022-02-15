Snowstorm still looming for Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)– Roller coaster weather is ahead.
Wednesday’s temperatures hit 50 degrees with windy conditions and afternoon showers.
A Wind Advisory is in effect to 6 p.m. with south wind gusts reaching between 40 to 45 mph.
A few showers are possible, but the best chance develops by evening – which could be heavy at times. Flooding could be an issues mainly south of 80.
A Winter Storm Watch takes effect Wednesday evening through Thursday evening in Cook, DuPage, DeKalb, Grundy, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall, LaSalle, Lee, Livingston, Will, Iroquois, and Ford counties in Illinois, and Lake, Porter, Newton, and Jasper counties in Indiana.
A Winter Weather...
Comments / 0