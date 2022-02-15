ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Analyst Sees Downside Ahead For United: Should Traders Buy This Rival Airline Stock Instead?

By Adam Eckert
Benzinga
Benzinga
 5 days ago

Wolfe Research analyst assumed coverage on U.S. airlines stocks with a Market Overweight sector rating. The analyst expects United Airlines to be the laggard in the group and has an Underperform rating on the stock. TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

How This BofA Analyst Rates Frontier And Spirit Airlines Stocks After Merger Announcement

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee) The merger deal between Spirit Airlines Incorporated SAVE and Frontier Group Holdings Inc ULCC represents an enterprise value of $6.6 billion and is in line with the long-term historical multiple of Spirit Airlines, according to BofA Securities.
ECONOMY
Motley Fool

Investors Should Consider These Risks Before Buying SEMrush Stock

If you like to invest in software-as-a-service (SaaS) stocks, there's certainly no shortage of options to consider. From major software giants to recent IPOs, this space is buzzing with opportunity for long-term investors. In this segment of Backstage Pass, recorded on Jan. 10, Fool.com contributors Jamie Louko and Danny Vena discuss a lesser known player in the world of SaaS stocks called SEMrush (NYSE: SEMR) and the potential risks investors should be aware of before scooping up shares of the promising company.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Airlines#Stock#Scott Group#Delta Air Lines Inc Dal#Cnbc#Ukrainian#Wolfe Research
Benzinga

This Dogecoin And Shiba Inu Knockoff Coin Is Up Over 200% Today

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) rose on Monday evening along with other major cryptocurrencies. Some of the knockoff coins are also seeing strong gains, with Robot Shib Swap (CRYPTO: RBSHIB) up 222.9% during the past 24 hours to $0.0005126. Robot Shib Swap Price Performance. Time-frame % Change...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
United Airlines
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Motley Fool

Yet Another Billionaire Buys Rivian Stock: Should You Too?

At least two billionaire investors bought Rivian stock in late 2021. But the stock has fallen sharply since, so you'd want to know more than billionaire moves before you to press the buy button. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
STOCKS
MotorBiscuit

The Worst Car of All Time Is Still Sputtering Around America

Cars are some of the greatest inventions in history. While the invention has undergone several transformations throughout history in various ways, some brands have staggered behind with their models, thus earning a spot on the list for worst cars of all time. Still, none come close to one brand that has been declared awful by many drivers but still has a few loyal fans who can’t seem to let it go: the Yugo.
BUYING CARS
Benzinga

Can You Guess Which Is The Most Expensive Housing Market In The US?

A record 146 more cities saw their typical home values rise to at least $1 million during 2021, according to new data from Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:Z, ZG). What Happened: The U.S. currently has 481 housing markets that qualify as million-dollar cities, with Zillow observing there are now more million-dollar cities than in the past six years combined.
REAL ESTATE
Forbes

Space Stocks Are Having Another Rough Year. Should You Buy?

Our theme of Space Stocks continues to underperform, falling 17% year-to-date, compared to a decline of the S&P 500 which remains down by 6%. Now, enterprise-backed space programs actually saw much progress through the Covid-19 pandemic, with the likes of SpaceX, Virgin Galactic, and BlueOrigin launching multiple crews and high-profile individuals into space. However, space stocks haven’t fared as well, as investors have been reducing their exposure to futuristic stocks as they brace for higher rates and tighter monetary policy.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Motley Fool

Should You Buy fuboTV Stock Ahead of Earnings?

FuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) is having no difficulty rapidly growing revenue and subscribers. The sports-centric streaming service is riding a powerful tailwind that's showing no signs of slowing. The underlying changes in consumer preferences for how they watch TV are likely to fuel robust growth in the industry where fuboTV operates. As...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Chipotle Just Boosted Its Expansion Plans: Should You Buy the Stock?

During the fourth quarter of 2021, Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) grew same-store sales 15.2% and increased adjusted earnings per share 60.3% compared to the prior-year period, both of which exceeded Wall Street's estimates. The business was able to lean on price increases and its top-notch digital infrastructure to help offset rising food and labor costs, which are plaguing the entire industry.
ECONOMY
Forbes

Fuel Prices To Weigh On United Airlines Stock In The Near Term

The shares of United Airlines (NASDAQ: UAL) observed a strong rally in recent weeks assisted by pent-up travel demand and declining coronavirus infections. However, the benchmark oil prices have surged by 26% from $75/bbl in early January to $95/bbl at present – weighing on the bottom line of all transportation companies. Per annual filings, aircraft fuel accounts for 22% of the total United Airlines’ operating expenditure – making it the second biggest cost head after salaries & wages. Given the company’s thin net margin of less than 10%, a sudden rise in fuel prices will weigh on earnings and subsequently shareholder returns in the near-term. Per the Trefis machine learning engine which analyses historical stock price movements, UAL stock has a 47% chance of a rise over the next month (21 trading days). See our analysis United Airlines Stock Chance of Rise for more details.
INDUSTRY
Forbes

Should You Buy Dexcom Stock After Its Downbeat Q4?

The stock price of Dexcom (NASDAQ: DXCM), best known for its continuous glucose monitoring systems, has seen a drop of 8% over the last month, while it was down 5% on Friday, Feb 11, due to the company’s downbeat Q4 results. Dexcom’s revenue of $698.5 million was slightly above the consensus estimate of $697.5 million. Revenue growth was driven by continued new customer additions, amid rising awareness of CGM devices. However, the company’s adjusted EPS of $0.68 was well below the $0.87 consensus estimate. The earnings were impacted by a 27% rise in operating expenses, owing to increased development and operational costs for the preparation of its new CGM system - G7 - launch. Looking forward, the company’s 2022 revenue guidance of $2.88 billion also fell short of $2.96 billion figure per the consensus estimate. Downbeat earnings as well as the 2022 guidance didn’t sit well with the investors, resulting in a dip in its stock.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
30K+
Followers
108K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy