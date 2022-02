Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) has once again come under regulatory scrutiny in relation to one of CEO Elon Musk's tweets. A 10-K Filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission shows the company has been subpoenaed in regard to a 2018 tweet in which Musk talked about taking the company private, but the timing suggests the probe may have been spurred by a more recent tweet from the Tesla CEO.

