Kami Maddocks, MD: I want to briefly go back to Dr Westin. You mentioned real-world data. We talked about safety and efficacy seen in clinical trials. You made a statement about how we have real-world data that show it can be similar in populations of patients who wouldn’t have been eligible for the trial. Do you want to take a few minutes to highlight some of the real-world data and the evidence out there?

HEALTH ・ 9 HOURS AGO