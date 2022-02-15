ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DeSantis Crushing Field of 2022 Democratic Gubernatorial Opponents (POLL)

By Javier Manjarres
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe latest Mason-Dixon public opinion poll of the 2022 gubernatorial contest in Florida could spell disaster for Florida Democrats, as Gov. Ron DeSantis appears to be crushing the field in head-to-head contests. According to the poll of 625 registered voters, Governor DeSantis has a...

FLORIDA STATE
