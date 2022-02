Shane Beamer feels the love, heading into his second season as head coach of the South Carolina Gamecocks. A seven-win campaign, capped by an impressive bowl victory over North Carolina in Charlotte, was a nice way to wrap things up, especially since so many folks didn’t have high expectations for South Carolina in 2021. Adding a handful of difference-makers from the NCAA Transfer Portal only adds to the intrigue of what could play out later this year.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 6 HOURS AGO