The Hu has announced a pretty extensive US tour kicking off with a show at the upcoming Coachella festival. Which as far as kickoff shows goes is a pretty good one!. "It is such an honor to be part of Coachella," said the band. "We’re more than thrilled to be included and it has always been our dream to be performing on that stage representing Mongolia for the first time. We feel that it’s a great opportunity to meet with many of our loyal fans and artists that we love. There are so many talented great artists playing on the day we perform and for the rest of the festival, and if we get a chance, we would love to see all of them."

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO