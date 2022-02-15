Tech-Death Tuesday: Dive Into An Early Stream Of THE LAST OF LUCY's Moksha

It's been over a decade since Dutch sci-fi songsmith Arjen Anthony Lucassen gifted us with a Star One collection (2010's Victims of the Modern Age). Granted, he's kept busy with several other releases (including a few Ayreon records, The Gentle Storm's 2015 debut LP, The Diary, and his own 2012 solo effort, Lost in the New Real). Although they were certainly wonderful in their own ways and shared some similarities with his most overtly metal project, none fully took the place of a genuine Star One journey. Luckily, proper follow-up Revel In Time proves that the wait was well worth it. Bursting with all of the addictively multilayered aggression, sundry vocal styles, and imaginative lyricism you'd desire, Revel In Time is a consummate effort that only Lucassen could've achieved.
Comments / 0