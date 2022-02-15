ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Music

Tech-Death Tuesday: Dive Into An Early Stream Of THE LAST OF LUCY's Moksha

By Austin Weber
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI’ve got another sick premiere for you all. The Last Of Lucy will release Moksha this Friday, February 18 from the always excellent team over at Transcending Obscurity Records. I’m psyched to help launch a full early stream for it today in this space. For those new to the band, The...

Billboard

Dominican Producer Xtassy, Of Famed Production Duo A&X, Dies at 37

Xtassy of the famed Dominican production duo A&X (Alcover and Xtassy) has passed away at the age of 37; at press time Billboard could not confirm his cause of death. The heartbreaking news was confirmed by his longtime colleague Alcover (real name: Milton Restituyo) on Instagram around midnight on Friday (Feb. 4).
metalinjection

ONCE HUMAN Continues To Crush It With New Single "Scar Weaver"

Once Human is now streaming their new single "Scar Weaver" off their brand new album of the same name. The song grooves hard, hits harder, and pretty much just kicks ass all around. "The 'Scar Weaver' track is about dealing with my anxiety and catastrophic thoughts. I give a bad...
metalinjection

GODSPEED YOU! BLACK EMPEROR Releases Exceedingly Rare 1994 Album

Godspeed You! Black Emperor originally released All Lights Fucked On The Hairy Amp Drooling in 1994 on 33 cassette tapes as a three-piece consisting of of Efrim Menuck, Mauro Pezzente, and Mike Moya. The album was presumed lost for years until February 4, 2022, at which point a rumored copy of the record finally surfaced online. Godspeed You! Black Emperor's label Constellation Records refused to comment on if the leak was real or not, which of course spurred discussion on its authenticity given fake copies surfacing over the years.
metalinjection

VOIVOD Streams Fairly Straightforward New Single "Sleeves Off"

As far as Voivod goes, their new single "Sleeves Off" is about as straigtforward as you're gonna get. There are no wild progressive shifts throughout the song, but there sure as tons of riffs and a dizzying solo on top of a handful of excellent hooks. So y'know, it's still Voivod being their usual excellent selves. Just a little less nuts this time.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech#Electronic Music#The Last Album#Psychedelic Music
metalinjection

END REIGN (PIG DESTROYER, INTEGRITY) Streams Two Crushing New Songs

End Reign is the new band featuring Mike Score (All Out War), Domenic Romeo (Integrity), Art Legere (Bloodlet), and Adam Jarvis (Misery Index, Pig Destroyer). The band is now streaming their first two singles "The Hunger" and "Divine Abysmal End" off the very-aptly titled End Reign MMXXII Single. Check 'em...
metalinjection

Half Of AUTOPSY Forms New, Doomier Band STATIC ABYSS

Autopsy members Greg Wilkinson and Chris Reifert have formed a new, slower band called Static Abyss. The band will release their debut album Labyrinth Of Veins on April 22, which Reifert said is meant to "explore the echoes of insanity manifested through human existence." You can check out the first single "Jawbone Ritual" below alongside a lyric video created by Matt Vickerstaff.
myspiltmilk.com

Freshly Spilt Milk: Serpico, Lucy Dacus, The Regrettes, and Lee "Scratch" Perry's Last Production

The new music we’re listening to this week include artists who show love for The Cure, Shania, Blink-182 and Neu!. “Freshly Spilt Milk” is our playlist of new music released in the last few weeks. We used to do it, but it was a casualty of time. This week, it returns with the songs that, when they showed up in my inbox, made me want to hear more. I’m not vouching for the artist, the album or whatever larger collection the song will appear in; I’m here for this track, at least for another few listens.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
metalinjection

COREY TAYLOR Streams Solo Version Of A STONE SOUR Song

Corey Taylor will release a new covers and B-sides album called CMFB …Sides under his CMFT moniker on February 25. Taylor is now streaming live versions of his own song "Home," as well as "Zzyzx Rd." from Stone Sour's second album Come What(ever) May, both recorded at The Forum in Los Angeles, CA.
metalinjection

JASON BLAKE Streams Atmospheric, Solo Warr Guitar Piece "Lost Reveries"

Progressive guitarist Jason Blake (Aziola Cry) is now streaming his solo piece "Lost Reveries." Blake's performance is entirely on the Warr Guitar, which is a twelve-string instrument incorporating the range of a guitar and bass, which lends a very coherent quality to the piece. "After I wrote 'Lost Reveries,' I...
metalinjection

JENNINGS SMITH Glitches & Shreds Through New Song "Bahamut"

Myth Of I guitarist Jennings Smith is now streaming his debut solo effort "Bahamut," whose runtime is essentially progressive metal insanity distilled down for a few minutes. It's pretty great, though unsurprising if you've heard anything else Smith has done. "This song is the end result of many years of...
metalinjection

TESTAMENT Has A List Of Known And "Up And Coming" Drummers To Replace GENE HOGLAN

Testament parted ways with drummer Gene Hoglan back in January due to their schedules not matching up. We had a few suggestions on who might be able to join the band, but according to guitarist Alex Skolnick, so does Testament themselves. Skolnick said in an interview with the Meet Me For Coffee Podcast, Testament isn't holding auditions and has a short list of "known drummers" and "some that are more up and coming, like, more recent generation drummers" that could potentially join the band.
metalinjection

IHSAHN Streams His Rework Of LUSTMORD's "Dark Awakening"

Pelagic Records recently announced a massive 9xLP/5xCD box set for Lustmord's 2008 album Other. The set features Other, the remix albums The Dark Places Of Earth and Beyond, and a covers album called The Others featuring Enslaved, The Ocean, and much more. You can check out Ihsahn's rework of the track "Dark Awakening" below from The Others.
metalinjection

SYMPHONY X's MICHAEL ROMEO Drops New Single "Metamorphosis"

Symphony X guitarist Michael Romeo will release his new solo album War Of The Worlds, Part 2 on March 25 and is now streaming the proggy new single "Metamorphosis." The album features vocals by Dino Jelusick, drummer John Macaluso, and bassist John "JD" DeServio (Black Label Society). "I'm really excited...
metalinjection

MYNAS Grooves Through New Single "Rise"

Mynas is now streaming their groovy new single "Rise" off their coming record Violence. It's a great mix of heavy riffs and melodic death metal leads, all topped off with aggressive vocals and a very clear mix. "'Rise' is the pinnacle of what the band has been able to achieve...
metalinjection

Album Review: STAR ONE Revel In Time

It's been over a decade since Dutch sci-fi songsmith Arjen Anthony Lucassen gifted us with a Star One collection (2010's Victims of the Modern Age). Granted, he's kept busy with several other releases (including a few Ayreon records, The Gentle Storm's 2015 debut LP, The Diary, and his own 2012 solo effort, Lost in the New Real). Although they were certainly wonderful in their own ways and shared some similarities with his most overtly metal project, none fully took the place of a genuine Star One journey. Luckily, proper follow-up Revel In Time proves that the wait was well worth it. Bursting with all of the addictively multilayered aggression, sundry vocal styles, and imaginative lyricism you'd desire, Revel In Time is a consummate effort that only Lucassen could've achieved.
metalinjection

A PERFECT CIRCLE's BILLY HOWERDEL Announces Solo Album & Solo Show

Billy Howerdel, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist behind A Perfect Circle, will play his first-ever solo show on February 23 at #Happens in Las Vegas, NV. The show will feature Josh Freese (Danny Elfman, Rob Zombie, etc.), Danny Lohner (Nine Inch Nails), Kaela Sinclair (M83), and Kevin Maher (Fake Shark). The show...
metalinjection

DAVE GROHL Will Release A Thrashy, Doomy Metal Album As DREAM WIDOW

Foo Fighters will release their new horror-comedy Studio 666 on February 25, featuring the music of fictional death metal band Dream Widow. Vocalist and guitarist Dave Grohl brought to life earlier this week with a frankly incredible new song called "March Of The Insane." Turns out Grohl is actually plotting an entire Dream Widow record to hopefully be out by the time Studio 666 hits the screen.
metalinjection

KORN's HEAD Is A Really Big SPIRITBOX Fan

Korn guitarist Brian "Head" Welch recently sat down with Spotlight Report to discuss everything from the band's new album to his family life. During the interview, Welch was asked if there are any new bands he's been digging. Welch strongly recommends Spiritbox, as well as other modern bands like Holding Absence, Siamese, and Sleep Token.
metalinjection

MØTIVATIØN Recruits BLACK ANVIL & LUNACHICKS Members For New Single "CØNTRØL"

Møtivatiøn is the mysterious new project headed up by someone (or something) named Ø. All we know is that we've been persuaded to stream the new single "CØNTRØL" featuring Paul Delaney (Black Anvil) and Theo Kogan (Lunachicks). It's a great song that sways between crushing heaviness and almost pop sensibilities, all with a solid hook and captivating visuals. Ø has spoken and we're listening.
