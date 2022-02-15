Michigan State basketball slated as a No. 5 seed in latest ESPN bracketology

Nick King/Lansing State Journal

Michigan State is safely in the NCAA Tournament, but it has seen its seed stock drop in recent weeks, according to ESPN’s Joe Lunardi.

Lunardi released on Tuesday an updated bracketology, which has the Spartans as a No. 5 seed. He projects Michigan State to open against No. 12 Davidson in the Midwest Region.

The Spartans have been slowly dropping in the recent weeks; Lunardi had Michigan State as a No. 3 seed for multiple weeks. At least, Michigan State looks to be a near lock to be dancing this season, which wasn’t the case this time last year.

