Bay Area Rapper LaRussell Slides In Debut L.A. Leakers Freestyle #132

By jbanks
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRepping for the Bay Area, LaRussell stepped into the Power 106 studios for his debut L.A. Leakers freestyle appearance. Carrying a specific confidence and humility, the Cali emcee wasted no...

