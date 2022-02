With Matt Applebaum off to join the Miami Dolphins, Boston College is now looking for a new offensive line coach. Applebaum helped install a new offensive system under Frank Cignetti the last two seasons, converting BC from a Gap-Power running team to a Zone pass-heavy team. The results were mixed; players like Zion Johnson and Christian Mahogany took significant steps forward, while Tyler Vrabel and Ben Petrula struggled at times. Mahogany is the lone returning starter, and most of the new projected starters will be new to the lineup. Therefore, whoever replaces Applebaum will be working with a nearly clean slate.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO