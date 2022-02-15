ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

40 Rock + Metal Albums Turning 50 in 2022

By Chad Childers
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Here's an offer you can't refuse. We're going to look back at 40 rock and metal albums turning 50 this year and reminisce what a great year it was for music. Black Sabbath continued to forge heavy metal history with Vol. 4, T. Rex and David Bowie brought...

Stereogum

Battle Of The ‘00s Hard-Rock Bands

Change is inevitable. The clock ticks, the earth travels around the sun, we age and celebrate birthdays/anniversaries, and time marches on. But if you tab over to Billboard‘s Mainstream Rock Airplay chart, a funny thing happens. Time is frozen, like an everlasting gobstopper or one of those perfectly preserved midcentury interiors you see on TikTok. There, hard-rock lifers Three Days Grace are up against genre rivals/contemporaries Shinedown for the most number ones in the 40-year history of the chart. This week Three Days Grace have a song called “So Called Life” (which should read “So-Called Life” — ugh, my chronic urge to copy-edit song titles) at #1. It’s the band’s 16th chart-topper and its first since 2019 (“Right Left Wrong”). The competition is amplified, too, by the fact that both bands are releasing new albums this spring, with Three Days Grace dropping Explosions in May and Shinedown releasing Planet Zero in April.
MUSIC
959theriver.com

Robert Plant Is Back! Again, It’s Just Not Led Zeppelin!

As a Led Zeppelin fan I know how much I and many of my mates would loved to have seen a reunion of some sorts over these past years, but it was not to be. Since the Ahmet Ertegun Tribute Concert in December of 2007 at the O2 Arena in which Led Zeppelin, performed their first full-length concert in almost three decades, since the death of drummer John Bonham in 1980. Sadly it was a one-off reunion. Bonham’s son Jason Bonham played drums during the band’s set, and also provided backing vocals on two songs. The stumbling block in any such reunion continues to be lead singer Robert Plant’s resistance to performing with his old mates and interpreting some of their old material. As Plant says, he’s moved on! I was lucky enough to see Zeppelin 4 times and I’ve seen Plant as a solo. He does do the 3 or 4 Zep songs to placate the fans, but he has moved on. Understandably his interests lie in more current or recent successes. Fourteen years ago, Plant and Allison Krauss recorded Raising Sand, a surprise hit that went on to win six Grammy Awards, including album of the year. Their second effort is Raising the Roof. This new album features their interpretations of songs by the Everly Brothers, Calexico, Bert Jansch, ’30s blues singer Geeshie Wiley and others. So Plant is back! It just ain’t Zep.
MUSIC
101.9 The Rock

Record Store Day 2022 Rock + Metal Releases Revealed

It's just about time to start loading up your music collection for the spring. That's right, Record Store Day is back for 2022, with organizers choosing April 23 as the solitary date for this year's annual event, though they have backup plans if need be. The new list of Record...
MUSIC
97.9 WGRD

Metallica Were ‘Gentlemanly’ About 1989 Grammy Loss Says Jethro Tull’s Ian Anderson

In 1989, Metallica were heavily favored to win a Grammy for Best Hard Rock/Metal Performance Vocal or Instrumental — the very first heavy metal award doled out by the establishment. But, in a surprise move, Jethro Tull picked up the win and the night has lived in infamy ever since. But Tull leader Ian Anderson has said that the members of Metallica "were actually very gentlemanly" about the whole ordeal.
MUSIC
loudersound.com

The five greatest obscure Japanese rock albums ever, by Julian Cope

Julian Cope is up early. At the very un-rock’n’roll hour of 7am, in fact. Classic Rock catches him sweeping his floor. “Whenever I’m writing,” he says, “the best way to become an author is to feel like one. When I was doing The Megalithic European [Julian's book on historic sites in Ireland and mainland Europe], I was getting up at a quarter to five every morning. I’ve spent the last ten years seeing so many of my so-called punk contemporaries becoming increasingly slack. It pushes me the other way and makes me want to do more.”
MUSIC
bestclassicbands.com

Scorpions Release Next Track From ‘Rock Believer’ Album

Of the album, Meine says, “The new material sees us return to our roots. We simply wanted to reactivate the original Scorpions DNA — great riffs, strong melodies. We tried to transport that live feel to the studio with all five of us playing in one room again at last. Having Mikkey Dee in the band is like a shot of fresh energy and real fun.”
MUSIC
97 Rock

10 Deeply Romantic Rock + Metal Lyrics

Every metalhead’s first true love… is metal. There is nothing quite like the first time your ears are subjected to the sweet sounds of loud, distorted guitars, and rigorous vocals singing about mass destruction… or Satan. Us heavy metal lovers have an eternal and even intimate bond with our own playlists, however, at some point in our lives, we are inevitably forced to attempt to find love with another human. And that makes us feel all soft and shit.
MUSIC
106.3 The Buzz

Dolly Parton to Make ‘Great Rock Album’ if She Enters Hall of Fame

Country icon Dolly Parton said she’d make a "great rock album" if she secured induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. She’s among the nominees for this year’s award ceremony, set to take place in May, alongside Judas Priest, Rage Against the Machine, Pat Benatar, Kate Bush, Duran Duran, MC5, the New York Dolls, Devo, Carly Simon, Beck, Dionne Warwick, Lionel Richie, the Eurythmics, Eminem, Fela Kuti and A Tribe Called Quest.
MUSIC
wfav951.com

Pete Townshend: Roger Daltrey On The Fence About New Album

Despite the Top Two success of 2019's WHO collection, Pete Townshend revealed that fellow surviving Who member Roger Daltrey isn't necessarily gung-ho about a new album. Townshend spoke with Rolling Stone ahead of the band's upcoming “The Who Hits Back” North American trek and shed light on where the pair are at in regards to new music: “Roger is diffident about the whole thing. He’s unsure. He’s on the fence. It’s not just about the money. It’s about whether or not it’s truly worth doing. . . I don’t want to end up complaining online about shares of the money and blah, blah, blah. It just gets boring hearing musicians complaining about it, particularly people that have been as lucky as we have, but I think there is a question about whether an artist like me, who spent their whole life in a home studio since I was 17, is it not better for me to work with new artists rather than sit with someone like Roger that isn’t really liking the record I’m making anyway? (Laughs).”
MUSIC
94.5 KATS

10 Rock + Metal Covers More Famous Than the Originals

Musicians making new renditions of existing songs goes back to the very creation of music itself, really. But the modern phenomenon of artists covering other artists' songs for commercial profit and critical appeal more or less kicked off around the 1950s, back when record companies first started focusing more on using catchy cover versions to reach a wider audience or appeal to a specific listener demographic.
ROCK MUSIC
No Depression

ALBUM REVIEW: Sarah Borges Rocks and Rolls With Pandemic Realities on ‘Together Alone’

Sarah Borges is an enigma wrapped in a shapeshifting cloak that transforms her from a Beantown denizen to a rockin’ Southern belle. Borges forsakes her Boston upbringing when she sings, sounding like a smooth blend of Lucinda Williams and Rickie Lee Jones. “I had to get rid of the accent,” she admitted after a show a few years back. “It was too easy for people to make fun of.” But nobody makes fun of her these days. Since her 2005 debut, Silver City, Borges has racked up a horde of followers and fans of her edgy, twangy, rocky Americana.
MUSIC
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
metalinjection

DAVE GROHL Will Release A Thrashy, Doomy Metal Album As DREAM WIDOW

Foo Fighters will release their new horror-comedy Studio 666 on February 25, featuring the music of fictional death metal band Dream Widow. Vocalist and guitarist Dave Grohl brought to life earlier this week with a frankly incredible new song called "March Of The Insane." Turns out Grohl is actually plotting an entire Dream Widow record to hopefully be out by the time Studio 666 hits the screen.
ROCK MUSIC
loudersound.com

Eddie Vedder finally embraces rock stardom on third solo album Earthling

For a moment back there it looked like we’d lost Eddie Vedder to the ukulele. The Pearl Jam singer began learning to play this most divisive of stringed instruments sometime in the mid-90s, initially as a joke. By the time of his 2011 solo album, Ukulele Songs, things had become serious. One of the most distinctive voices in rock had become the grunge George Formby.
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

1982: The Last Year Rock Dominated the Pop Charts

Over the past 40 years, rock has gone from the unquestioned king of genres to a footnote in the hierarchy of mainstream music. In 1982, a rock artist held the No. 1 song in the U.S. for 44 of the year’s 52 weeks. That amounts to just less than 85 percent of the year, a staggering figure that showcases just how embedded rock was in popular culture at the time.
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

Iron Maiden’s Rarest Songs: Playlist

Some bands thought recording B-sides for singles in the ‘70s and ‘80s was just extra work to grumble about. But Iron Maiden always seemed to relish the opportunity to pay tribute to their heroes or find a home for material that didn't fit on an album. They celebrated...
MUSIC
loudersound.com

The Beatles, Ed Sullivan, and five songs that changed American music forever

On February 9, 1964, The Beatles stepped onto the stage at CBS Studio 50 in New York City to open an episode of The Ed Sullivan Show. To an accompaniment of ear-splitting screams, the band made their US TV debut watched by a record-breaking 73 million households – an estimated 40% of the US population. The band opened and closed the hour-long show with five songs: All My Loving, Till There Was You and She Loves You during their first set, and I Saw Her Standing There and I Want to Hold Your Hand during the second.
MUSIC
