"There’s things we’re feeling good about," HBO and HBO Max said of True Detective returning for Season 4. As for Mare of Easttown, Bloys says it's up to creator Brad Ingelsby and star Kate Winslet. He cited the British crime drama Happy Valley, which is returning for Season 3 six years after Season 2, as a potential model for Mare's future. "I don’t know, honestly, if it’s going to be the kind of thing that they go off and do another project and then when schedules align, maybe they come back," he said. "It’s really kind of up in the air and really up to them." As for In Treatment, which was revived last year with Uzo Adubo, Bloys says the plan was always for a one-and-done season during COVID.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO