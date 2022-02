NEZPERCE - At about 7:00 a.m. Friday, the Lewis County Sheriff's Office assisted in the service of multiple search warrants. According to the Lewis County Sheriff's Office, the first warrant was served on Highway 62, near the City of Nezperce, where 54-year-old Philip Ketterer was arrested and taken into custody for multiple counts of: unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Marijuana, and Possession of Paraphernalia - with the intent to use.

NEZPERCE, ID ・ 2 HOURS AGO