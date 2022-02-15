ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Zoe Kravitz gets candid about divorce from 'incredible' Karl Glusman

Journal Gazette and Times Courier
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Batman actress tied the knot with the...

jg-tc.com

Comments / 0

Related
StyleCaster

Zoë Kravitz Just Revealed the Real Reason She Got Divorced After Confirming Her Romance With Channing Tatum

Ever since their split, fans have wanted to know what really caused Zoë Kravitz and Karl Glusman’s divorce. The couple—who got married in 2019 after three years of dating—shocked fans when they called it quits less than two years later. But now that Kravitz has officially moved on with someone else, The Batman actress is sharing the real reason behind her split from Glusman. In Elle’s March 2022 issue, Kravitz revealed that her divorce from Glusman was a typical case of it’s-not-you-it’s-me. “Karl’s an incredible human being,” Kravitz told the magazine in an interview, which was published online on February 14,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Vogue

Zoë Kravitz Refuses To Be Parted From Her Mary-Janes

All products featured on British Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Mary-Janes have become a mainstay in Zoë Kravitz’s relaxed NYC wardrobe. Always ahead of the curve, never trailing behind it, The Batman star...
RETAIL
Billboard

Zoe Kravitz Says Her Solo Album With Jack Antonoff ‘Feels Vulnerable’

Zoe Kravitz has entered a new era of self-confidence, one that will see her releasing her first solo album produced by Jack Antonoff. In an interview with Elle published Monday (Feb. 14), the Batman actress discussed her previously announced solo project, sharing that she and the Bleachers frontman are in the midst of writing and recording music at Electric Lady Studios.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zoe Kravitz
Person
Karl Glusman
inForney.com

Channing Tatum takes fashion tips from Zoe Kravitz

Zoe Kravitz has helped to transform Channing Tatum's sense of style. The 41-year-old actor has agonised about his fashion choices for years, but he's been happy to take "tips" from his girlfriend. During an interview with Jonah Hill for VMAN magazine's spring/summer issue, Channing shared: "It has been a journey....
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Actor
Footwear News

Zoe Kravitz’s Style Evolution Spans Old Hollywood Glamour to Edgy Experiments

As the daughter of musician Lenny Kravitz and actress Lisa Bonet, Zoe Kravitz has quickly tapped into her star potential. The actress frequents luxury fashion shows, exclusive A-list events and red carpets. Kravitz knows what she likes and what suits her petite frame and has proven her style savvy by making it on the best-dressed lists throughout her career. The entertainer’s style has evolved from casual-chic to full glam. And it was glamour, indeed, on display when Kravitz attended the “Fantastic Beasts” movie premiere on Nov. 10, 2016 in a sheer, beaded crochet gown. The Alexander McQueen dress featured elaborate off-shoulder...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hello Magazine

Hoda Kotb left frustrated live on air over missed opportunity with co-star

Hoda Kotb is much-loved for her positive outlook but even she can get frustrated sometimes!. In one memorable episode of Today back in November, the TV personality had the most hilariously honest reaction live on air after discovering an incredibly unlucky missed opportunity with her co-star Jenna Bush Hager. The...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Kris Jenner ‘forgets’ granddaughter True’s name, says she wants daughter Kendall to become a mum

Kris Jenner has said she would love her supermodel daughter, Kendall Jenner, to make her a grandmother for the 12th time.In a snippet from an upcoming appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Kris was tested on whether she could name all 11 of her grandchildren.She is a grandmother to Kourtney Kardashian’s three children, Kim Kardashian’s four children, Robert Kardashian’s daughter, Khloe Kardashian’s daughter, and Kylie Jenner’s two children.The businesswoman was able to quickly name all of them apart from Khloe’s daughter True, who she momentarily forgot.When asked by DeGeneres who she thinks might give her a 12th grandchild, Kris said...
CELEBRITIES
HOLAUSA

Zoe Saldana gets in trouble with Marvel for a now-deleted Instagram post

Zoe Saldana is filming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and sharing with her legion of fans how she spends her free time in between takes. While wearing her Gamora costume, the Dominican descent actress shares funny Instagram reels about her strict diet, including tons of apples, blueberries, very on-brand green juices, and zero chocolates.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘Elvis’: Tom Hanks Looks Unrecognizable in New Trailer

The first full-length trailer for Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis just dropped and fans are freaking out. Warner Bros. released the movie clip on Thursday featuring Austin Butler as Elvis Presley and Tom Hanks as Colonel Tom Parker. The trailer opens with the classic tune “Suspicious Minds” against an eerie almost unrecognizable narration by Tom Hanks as Colonel Parker. Don’t worry, there’s still plenty of hip-shaking from Butler’s Elvis included as well.
MOVIES
goodhousekeeping.com

Kelly Clarkson Fans Are Speechless After Seeing 'The Voice' Star's Tribute to Céline Dion

Kelly Clarkson's recent cover on The Kelly Clarkson Show reminds us all why we love French-Canadian superstar Céline Dion. As part of her award-winning daytime TV talk show, the American Idol alum gets up on stage to belt out hit songs for her Kellyoke segment. Her latest pick for the karaoke-style was an oldie but a goodie that has been sung by other great performers. Country-rock singer Roy Orbison originally recorded "I Drove All Night" and Cyndi Lauper came out with her cover in 1988. More than a decade later, Céline covered it in 2003 for her eighth studio album One Heart.
CELEBRITIES
Radar Online.com

Wendy Williams' Show Producers Livid At Her Latest Stunt

While Wendy Williams’ people are telling her talk-show producers that she is too sick to return to work, she is recording videos on a beach in Florida heading to the gym. “You can’t have it both ways. You are either too sick to sit in a purple chair for an hour each day on TV or you are not. Can you imagine if you called in sick for 6-months and then popped up on video in Florida skipping down the beach? You would be fired,” sources tell Radar.
TV & VIDEOS
SheKnows

Young & Restless’ Latest Dominic Twist Could Be Setting the Stage for Not One But Two Comebacks

Poor Abby just can not catch a break on The Young and the Restless when it comes to her family. There were problems conceiving, Mariah’s kidnapping, Chance’s disappearing, Devon’s bio-daddy drama and now Dominic’s rare blood disease! It would be understandable that she needs a bit of a support system that extends beyond everyone who’s been mixed up in all this drama from the start.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy