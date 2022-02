Oscar nominee Amanda Seyfried is set as the female lead opposite Tom Holland in The Crowded Room, Apple’s seasonal anthology series from A Beautiful Mind‘s Akiva Goldsman and New Regency. Kornel Mundruczo, who directed the Vanessa Kirby and Shia LaBeouf feature Pieces of a Woman, has been tapped to direct and executive produce the first season. Written and executive produced by Oscar winner Goldsman, The Crowded Room is an anthology series that will explore inspirational stories of those who have struggled, and learned to successfully live with, mental illness. The 10-episode first season is based in part on Goldsman’s own life, and...

