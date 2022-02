Curler Hailey Duff is “over the moon” about winning a gold medal at her first Olympics, her father has said.John Duff said he is “so happy for the team” – which also included Eve Muirhead, Vicky Wright and Jennifer Dodds – after they won Britain’s first gold on the last day of the games in Beijing.It was the third major event at senior international level for his 25-year-old daughter, who a year ago was not yet a full-time athlete.Mr Duff has not yet had a chance to speak to his daughter, but has exchanged several Whatsapp messages with her.He told...

