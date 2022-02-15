ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘The Staircase’: Colin Firth & Toni Collette Are the Petersons in First Look (PHOTOS)

By Meaghan Darwish, TV Insider
times-georgian.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHBO Max has unveiled its first look at The Staircase, the upcoming limited drama series based on the famed true crime. The highly-anticipated eight-episode Max Original stars Colin Firth and Toni Collette as Michael and Kathleen Peterson. The series is inspired by the true story exploring the lives of Michael...

www.times-georgian.com

Comments / 0

Related
womenandhollywood.com

Trailer Watch: Toni Collette Is Running From Her Past in “Pieces of Her”

“We all do things we’d rather forget,” says Toni Collette in a new trailer for “Pieces of Her.” A trailer for the Netflix thriller based on Karin Slaughter’s bestselling novel suggests that the Oscar nominee and Emmy winner is playing a character who excels at keeping secrets — until a shooting at a local diner changes her life overnight. Laura (Collette) is celebrating her daughter Andy’s (Bella Heathcote, “The Man in the High Castle”) birthday with dinner when a random act of violence sets off an unexpected chain of events. Laura intervenes when a gunman terrorizes the diner, swiftly taking control over the situation and shocking everyone — including Andy — with her physical prowess. A recording of the incident goes viral, and exposes Laura’s true identity to dangerous enemies from her past.
MOVIES
showbizjunkies.com

‘Pieces of Her’ Trailer Starring Toni Collette and Bella Heathcote

Netflix just released an intense official trailer for Pieces of Her starring Oscar nominee Toni Collette and based on the bestselling novel by Karin Slaughter. The official trailer finds Collette playing a mother whose quick actions to save her daughter prompt questions about her life she’d rather keep secret.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Parker Posey
Person
Odessa Young
Person
Rosemarie Dewitt
Person
Olivia Dejonge
Person
Colin Firth
Person
Sophie Turner
Person
Dane Dehaan
Person
Juliette Binoche
Person
Patrick Schwarzenegger
Person
Tim Guinee
Person
Toni Collette
Person
Michael Stuhlbarg
spoilertv.com

The Staircase - First Look Photos + Press Release

HBO Max has released first look images from the upcoming eight-episode Max Original limited series, THE STAIRCASE, starring Colin Firth and Toni Collette, debuting this spring. The limited series is written and executive produced by showrunners Antonio Campos and Maggie Cohn. Campos also directs six of the eight episodes. Logline:...
TV SERIES
vitalthrills.com

Barry Season 3, Julia, Staircase, Time Traveler’s Wife & More First Looks

HBO and HBO Max today revealed first looks at Barry Season 3, Julia, We Own This City, The Staircase and The Time Traveler’s Wife – all series debuting this spring. The Max Original comedy series Julia debuts with three episodes Thursday, March 31 on HBO Max, followed by one episode weekly through May 5.
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Sophie Turner, Dane DeHaan Teaming for Crime Thriller ‘Wardriver’ From ‘F9’ Writer, ‘King Richard’ Producers (Exclusive)

Dane DeHaan, recently cast in Christopher Nolan’s upcoming Oppenheimer, and Game of Thrones and X-Men: Dark Phoenix star Sophie Turner are to lead the upcoming crime thriller Wardriver, a splashy new addition to Berlin’s virtual European Film Market (EFM). Written and directed by Daniel Casey — best known for penning F9: The Fast Saga but whose credits also include Liongate’s Kin — the film is due to start principal photography this summer in Los Angeles.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Rimini': Film Review | Berlin 2022Emma Thompson Says 'Leo Grande' Naked Scene Was the "Hardest Thing," Women Are "Brainwashed" to Hate Their Bodies'AEIOU --...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Vincennes Sun Commercial

‘Pieces of Her’ Trailer: Toni Collette’s Hiding Something in Netflix Thriller (VIDEO)

That seems to be the question of the upcoming Netflix thriller, Pieces of Her, based on Karin Slaughter’s New York Times bestselling novel, especially after watching the just-released trailer. “You ever had that thing where you think you know someone as well as you could possibility know anyone, and then one day, you were totally wrong?” Laura’s daughter, Andy (Bella Heathcote) asks.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drama Series#First Look#Petersons
BGR.com

This new Netflix thriller is so disturbing, viewers are warning each other about it

Don't Miss: Friday’s deals: $10 COVID tests, Philips Hue sale, $179 Roomba, $20 Fire TV Stick, more “WHAT THE HELL,” tweeted a viewer just a few days ago after having just checked out the Mother/Android movie — one of Netflix’s biggest films right now. “This movie destroyed me … still crying.” This film, a sci-fi thriller starring Chloë Grace Moretz as a soon-to-be mother and Algee Smith as her boyfriend, is currently the #3 movie on Netflix’s global Top 10 (English) movies list. And it’s important to stress that word, global, because while Netflix users in many countries outside the US can...
TV & VIDEOS
Fatherly

Watch Clint Eastwood’s Second Best Movie Before It Leaves Netflix This Weekend

It’s odd to call a film that earned six Oscar nominations and grossed just shy of $100 million at the box office “overlooked,” but it’s not entirely inaccurate when it comes to Mystic River. “Forgotten” isn’t quite right, either. The reality is that Mystic River inexplicably gets lost in the shuffle when cineastes contemplate great movies in general and the best films directed by Clint Eastwood. Released in 2003, Mystic River breathes vivid life into the characters that populated Dennis Lehane’s novel of the same name. Eastwood examines such themes as friendship, family, revenge, violence, mistaken identity, vigilante justice, and forgiveness, packing it all into an engrossing 2-hour and 18-minute mystery drama. Mystic River is currently streaming on Netflix, but leaving on January 31, so now is the time to watch it again or see it for the first time.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Jamie Dornan Admits In Early Hollywood Days He Once Lived With Robert Pattinson And Some Other Famous Superheroes

Jamie Dornan has crafted an intriguing and distinct career in the past fifteen years. Many of us were introduced to the actor through his Christian Grey in the Fifty Shades of Grey movies, but he was also the lead of BBC series The Fall with Gillian Anderson, and recently starred in two critically-acclaimed favorites: Barb and Star Go To Vista Del Mar and Belfast. As the 39-year-old actor reflects on his beginnings, some seriously popular British actors apparently also shared his living space at one time.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Will Be Streaming on Just One Service Later This Year, and It's Not Disney+

Spider-Man: No Way Home continues to slay at the box office, and is currently the sixth-highest-grossing movie and Sony's highest-grossing movie ever. The Spidey flick also managed to become one of only ten films to reach the $1 billion mark at the international box office. The movie may still be playing in theaters, but fans are eager to have the opportunity to watch it at home. The film is expected to be available to purchase on digital platforms and on Blu-ray/DVD next month, but don't expect it to join other MCU films on Disney+. However, the movie will be coming to Starz at some point in the next six months.
MOVIES
Variety

Oscars: Can Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem Be the Fourth Married Couple Nominated in the Same Year?

Penélope Cruz is luxuriously refined in “Parallel Mothers,” a performance that has picked up critical acclaim and notable accolades since debuting at Venice. The voting bloc of the international community is a key demographic that pushed last year’s “The Father” from Florian Zeller, another Sony Pictures Classics feature, to perform exceptionally well with the Academy despite significant misses from key guild groups leading to nominations. Zeller’s film went on to win two major Oscars for adapted screenplay (Zeller and Christopher Hampton) and best actor (Anthony Hopkins). The awards prospects for Pedro Almodóvar’s Spanish drama have been hindered by the switch in-person...
MOVIES
thenerdstash.com

Regina King Opens Up About Passing of Son, Ian Alexander Jr.

Watchmen and If Beale Street Could Talk actress Regina King announces the passing of her only son, Ian Alexander Jr. His passing comes after the release of his track “Green Eyes,” where his mother promoted the song to his followers. The note of death has been reported as a suicide by People. Ian Alexander Jr. was born on January 19, 1996. He had just celebrated his 26th birthday.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Watch Samuel L. Jackson in the Trailer for the Dementia Drama 'Last Days of Ptolemy Grey'

After 40 years on screen, Samuel L. Jackson is starring in his first TV series. The 73-year-old actor plays a man suffering from dementia in the upcoming Apple TV+ limited series The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey. In anticipation of the six-part series’ March debut, the streaming platform debuted the first trailer, giving audiences a look at the moving adaptation of Walter Mosley’s best-selling novel.
CELEBRITIES
HOLAUSA

Arnold Schwarzenegger mourns the death of his friend and “Twins” director Ivan Reitman

Arnold Schwarzenegger is mourning the death of his friend, Ivan Reitman. The Czechoslovak-born Canadian film and television director, producer and screenwriter died ‘unexpectedly’ in his California home Saturday night at age 75. The Ghostbusters director and actor worked together on Twins, Junior, and Kindergarten Cop. “Ivan Reitman is a legend. In Hollywood, he was bigger than life. He was comedy royalty,” Schwarzenegger wrote in the caption of his post on Instagram.
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

‘Jack Reacher’ Author on Tom Cruise Casting: ‘I Think That the Size Thing is Important’

For many fans of Lee Childs’ “Jack Reacher” books the new Amazon series is a second chance to get the casting right. The series was previously adapted into two films starring Tom Cruise as the titular character, 2012’s “Jack Reacher” and its 2016 sequel “Jack Reacher: Never Go Back.” While those movies were moderately successful, critics felt like Cruise’s casting ignored one of the most important aspects of the books. Jack Reacher is known for being a physically imposing character, described in one book as “extremely tall, extremely broad, long-armed and long-legged” with “hands the size of dinner plates.” No matter...
CELEBRITIES
Collider

'Firestarter' Trailer Reveals a Fiery New Stephen King Adaptation Starring Zac Efron

Has any author had more of their works adapted for the big screen, bar William Shakespeare, than Stephen King? (That's a rhetorical question, but we're pretty sure the answer is "no.") Well, Peacock has just announced another for the roster — this one starring erstwhile Disney star Zac Efron as a father whose daughter boasts spooky pyrotechnical abilities. The streamer has just released a trailer to the fiery flick, Firestarter, the second adaptation of King's story after 1984's version of the same name, featuring Drew Barrymore.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

That Time Tim Roth Accidentally Stabbed Liam Neeson While Filming A Movie

Accidents will happen, even when making major motion pictures. While everything is usually laid out with precision and planning, human error is inevitable. Unfortunately for Liam Neeson, one such accident saw his co-star/frequent Quentin Tarantino collaborator Tim Roth accidentally stab him. It wasn’t just a run of the mill stabbing either, as during a particularly intense sword fight, Neeson incurred a rather unique injury when all was said and done.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy