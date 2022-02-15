ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Senate confirms Biden's FDA nominee Califf

WASHINGTON, Feb 15 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate on Tuesday voted to confirm Dr. Robert Califf as U.S. Food and Drug Administration commissioner after some Senators had argued his ties to the pharmaceutical industry or views on birth control made him unfit for the role.

Califf, 70, is a well-regarded cardiologist and researcher who takes the helm for a second time at the FDA, which has lacked a permanent leader for more than a year. His confirmation comes at a pivotal moment as the federal regulator reviews vaccines and treatments for COVID-19. (Reporting by Moira Warburton; Editing by Doina Chiacu;)

