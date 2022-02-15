ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Chiefs HC Andy Reid delivered an emotional speech at John Madden's memorial

By Charles Goldman
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Wz0NK_0eFEHOhf00

Kansas City Chiefs HC Andy Reid had a chance to memorialize the late John Madden on Monday evening.

Reid was one of eight speakers at Madden’s celebration of life at the Oakland Coliseum, where he delivered an emotional speech on his good friend. He spoke on the lessons he learned from Madden, the privilege it was to work alongside him to better the league and told some funny stories about him and the great coach and broadcaster. Those stories included their love of ‘Diners Drive-Ins and Dives’ and a story about Brett Favre playing a prank on Madden.

Reid kicked things off by taking a knock at a crowd mostly comprised of Raiders Nation.

“I glad I’m not at spitting distance,” Reid said with a crowd full of Raiders fans. “It’s good to be in the black hole.”

Then, Reid continued to deliver his speech. You can watch a few select clips shared by KCTV5’s Jared Koller at the top of the page, or you can read the speech in its entirety down below:

“Listen, I first met coach (John) Madden about 30-plus years ago my first year in Green Bay. He took me in like one of his own. He said, ‘You played offensive line?’ I said, ‘I did.’ He said, ‘You’re in.’ I was in the club, officially. Coach taught me to appreciate every day, every game, every play of every game. He taught me not to back off (from) what I knew would be the best for the National Football League. He taught me that coaches weren’t the hamburger flippers of the National Football League — that we had a voice and if properly presented people would listen — Roger Goodell and the owners. Commissioner Goodell asked Coach (Madden) to put together a committee of present-day coaches that could review the rules and regulations of the National Football League. I got a call from Coach Madden to be on that committee and I was proud of it as were the other coaches who were also on the committee. I got to work hand in hand with a great coach, John Madden, and it was an honor. His relentless trust in his own common sense, suggestions to change the game for its betterment, probably drove commissioner Goodell crazy. But it was awesome to watch his beautiful mind formulate each want.

He taught me to never lose my childish love for life. I remember a time we played the 49ers and Coach (Madden) met with me down in San Francisco. I called him when I got there, it was a two-day trip. I’m sitting on the 30th floor and I call Coach (Madden) on my cell phone on Saturday before a walkthrough. As I’m talking to him, I look down, 30 floors above and I see this little blue hat. And there’s a man sitting down in an open cafe in the middle of downtown San Francisco and he’s talking to everybody that walks by. I keep hearing on my cell phone, ‘How are you doing?’ I go, ‘Coach are you in an open cafe down below me, are you wearing a blue hat? He goes, ‘Yes.’ I go, ‘I could spit on your head right now.’ I’m 30 stories up and I said, ‘You know what I’m going to do, I’m going to call you when I get back from the walkthrough.’ He said his apartment was right across the street, so I came back and I called him in his apartment. Don’t forget the childish part. I asked where is his apartment, he says I’m kitty-corner. I said I’m standing in the window in the corner, so all of a sudden I see the curtains moving out of the way and the couch moves out of the way and there’s coach. I count the floors, I’m on the 18th floor and I told coach, ‘I’m about 18 floors up.’ So I told coach to take a peek and I’m doing this *flails arms wildly* and the windows are tinted. And then we see each other and it’s like two little fat kids in a candy store. It was a beautiful thing.

Also, I look forward to Friday nights, which is ‘Diner’s Drive-Ins and Dives.’ Coach (Madden) and I like to eat, which I think is obvious. We would grade Guy Fieri on the meals that he was checking out. We’d say, ‘Does Guy like it or doesn’t like it? Is this a good meal or bad meal? If it was a good meal, we’d have that bad boy. We’d proceed — him in Northern California and me in Kansas City — we’d proceed to go get the Burrito or the hotdog or if the hamburger was on — we’d have to have one that night. Thank you, Guy Fieri.

(Coach Madden) taught me that a sense of humor goes a long way, especially with players and really with people in general. . . Coach Madden had an issue, if he smelled somebody’s gas and Brett Favre had a lot of gas. But on this day, during the production meeting, we’re on the road and Brett Favre had a plan. Brett was a big prankster as Coach Madden was. So Brett got his hands on a little bottle of morning breeze. It was sulfur and it smelled like natural gas — like Brett’s natural gas. So during their production meeting, Brett had this plan, he was going to get the coach to gag. So he took it during the production meeting, he sprinkled this morning breeze on the coach’s feet and I sat outside the door. And here comes Coach Madden through this thing like he used to make his guys drive the 7-man sled. He was gagging all the way out, cherry red and he looked at me and he goes, this quarterback of yours is unbelievable I love this guy.

Coach loved being one of the guys. Coach loved the common human. Most of all he loves his beautiful wife, Virginia, the tough farm girl. He loved his boys and he loved his grandkids. Coach Madden loved life and life loved him back. Coach was able to turn everything into gold and we got to ride on those big gold broad shoulders of his.

John Madden is in heaven now. It’s 100 times bigger than the Hall of Fame. The busts are now alive. He’s constantly talking to the greats of all sports and telling them why football is the greatest sport of all. God has asked him to be careful flailing those big arms of his. John, we have a packed house out here, look over there. Pete Rozelle is still hiding from Al Davis. The past officials are still hiding behind Pete Rozelle. The sideline polar bear has arrived! He’s here and he’s ranting, ‘Turducken’s For Everybody!” We will make heaven an even better place than it already is. Pat Summerall and John Madden are together again. The father, the son and the holy ghost bow to the echo of this holy reunion. Their play-by-play has brought a peaceful excitement to the heavens. All is well. We love you, coach.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

John Madden’s Widow Has A Suggestion For The NFL

John Madden’s public memorial was held on Monday. The late National Football League head coach and commentator passed away at the end of December. The Pro Football Hall of Famer is arguably the most-influential person in the history of the sport. Madden’s wife, Virginia, spoke at his public memorial...
NFL
The Spun

John Madden Named The ‘Worst Thing’ You Can Do In Football

In today’s NFL, the strategy of intentionally losing certain games often comes into play. The late John Madden once called the strategy the “worst thing” you can do in football. During Madden’s memorial service on Monday night, a video clip showed one of his proudest moments. It...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Santa Cruz Sentinel

John Madden’s life is celebrated at the Coliseum where it all started with the Raiders

OAKLAND — The spirit of John Madden returned one last time Monday night to the venue that helped make him famous. The first time Madden walked the sidelines at the Coliseum as head coach of the Raiders was on Aug. 9, 1969, a few weeks after Neil Armstrong set foot on the moon. It was a preseason game against the Baltimore Colts, with the Raiders losing 34-30. More than a month later, the Raiders opened the season at home against the Houston Oilers and won 21-17 — starting a 10-year run of success that eventually led to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
NFL
ea.com

Remembering Coach John Madden

The below announcement was shared with Electronic Arts employees by our CEO Andrew Wilson. Our dear friend John Madden passed away in late December. His passing was a tremendous loss for the American football community, for the sports world at large, and for all of us at Electronic Arts. John was a member of our family from our earliest days. As the world remembers Coach Madden in memorial services this week, our hearts are heavy but full with all that he gave us.
NFL
San Francisco Chronicle

John Madden honored in public memorial at Oakland Coliseum

As the 49ers’ first-year head coach in 1997, Steve Mariucci sat in weekly pregame production meetings with television crews. Those with John Madden, Mariucci recalled, often took place on the “Madden Cruiser,” the eponymous bus where Mariucci first got to know the football icon. “First impression: what...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Al Davis
Person
Roger Goodell
Person
Pat Summerall
Person
Guy Fieri
Person
Pete Rozelle
cbslocal.com

Memorial Service Being Held For Legendary Football Coach John Madden

A public memorial for the hall of fame Raiders coach and monumental broadcaster takes place tonight at 5:30 at the Ring Central Coliseum in Oakland. Madden died in December at age 85. He grew up in Daly City, playing college football at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo. The event kicks off at 5:30 p.m.
NFL
Arrowhead Pride

Arrowheadlines: Just one team has a wider Super Bowl window than the Chiefs according to NFL.com writer

2021 record: 12-5 · Lost in AFC Championship Game. This one’s not too complicated: As long as Patrick Mahomes is lining up behind center in Kansas City, the Chiefs are going to be near (or at) the top of this list. The proof is in the pudding, as K.C. has made it to at least the AFC title game in all four of Mahomes’ seasons as the starter, winning a pair of conference crowns and a Super Bowl along the way. Shoot, Mahomes was well on his way to starting in a third straight Super Bowl, but then the Chiefs blew an 18-point lead to the Bengals.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Kansas City Chiefs#Diners Drive Ins#Dives#Raiders Nation
Sporting News

What Matthew Stafford said to Joe Burrow in post-Super Bowl 56 mic'd-up moment

Matthew Stafford stole the Bengals' soul, but showed that he still has one himself. Stafford led the Rams down the field late in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl 56 and sent Cincinnati home packing following a Cooper Kupp touchdown pass (and, later, Aaron Donald sealing the game). The Rams...
NFL
CinemaBlend

Aaron Rodgers And Shailene Woodley Broke Up, And The Reason Reportedly Has Nothing To Do With Covid

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is having an unexpected month. His NFL football team lost (at home) in the playoffs, costing them all a trip to the Super Bowl. Plenty of celebrities attended the big game. Rodgers wasn't one of them. Then, following the loss, Rodgers was named the MVP of the season – because that award is about the regular season, during which Rodgers was pretty spectacular. Now, adding to that roller coaster of emotions, it is being reported that Rodgers and his Hollywood fiancee Shailene Woodley are calling it quits, and the reasons have nothing to do with his stance on vaccinations.
NFL
247Sports

Tony Dungy blasts Super Bowl LVI referee decisions in Rams win over Bengals

Typically immediately after a big game is played, controversy follows. Whether it’s decision-making by coaches or a ruling by referees, it becomes an immediate talking point. In this case, it's when officials repeatedly penalized the Cincinnati Bengals against the Los Angeles Rams during the game-winning drive in Super Bowl LVI; infractions that came after a blatant face mask was missed on the Bengals go-ahead touchdown at the start of the second half.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Tom Brady’s strong reaction to Matthew Stafford, LA winning Super Bowl 56

The GOAT himself, Tom Brady has spoken out about last Sunday’s Super Bowl 56 spectacle as he congratulated Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams for their triumph over the Cincinnati Bengals. Brady, who recently called time on what was an illustrious 22-year career, was not on the pitch for the biggest game of the year. However, he was still able to appreciate the show, albeit from an entirely new perspective.
NFL
The Spun

Lovie Smith Sends Clear Message About Deshaun Watson Situation

Newly hired Texans head coach Love Smith is looking for resolution when it comes to the Deshaun Watson situation. With the NFL offseason officially under way, Deshaun Watson watch is the No. 1 topic in Houston, Texas. Watson didn’t take a single snap this past season, due to some ugly...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

78K+
Followers
124K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy