A lot and I mean a lot has changed since the days during my youth. While growing up in the ol' haunts of New York City, we experienced a much simpler life without electronic gadgets and when we all spoke one-on-one without texting, messaging or even e-mailing. Telephones did not need to be charged as we used "land lines" that were mounted on your wall (and they never ran out of power as you could even make a phone call if electricity went on the fritz). The only worry you had is if the person on that opposite end would call you back.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 17 DAYS AGO