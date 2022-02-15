ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zoe Kravitz gets candid about divorce from 'incredible' Karl Glusman

Morganton News Herald
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Batman actress tied the knot with the...

morganton.com

Ever since their split, fans have wanted to know what really caused Zoë Kravitz and Karl Glusman’s divorce. The couple—who got married in 2019 after three years of dating—shocked fans when they called it quits less than two years later. But now that Kravitz has officially moved on with someone else, The Batman actress is sharing the real reason behind her split from Glusman. In Elle’s March 2022 issue, Kravitz revealed that her divorce from Glusman was a typical case of it’s-not-you-it’s-me. “Karl’s an incredible human being,” Kravitz told the magazine in an interview, which was published online on February 14,...
