Virgin Galactic sells spaceflights at £330,000 for 90-minute trip

By Sarah Knapton,
Telegraph
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTickets for Virgin Galactic space flights will open to the public on Wednesday at the eye-watering price of nearly £333,000 for the 90-minute voyage - about £3,700 a minute. The company says it wants to have 1,000 customers signed up by the time it begins the service later this...

www.telegraph.co.uk

Motley Fool

Why Is Virgin Galactic Soaring on Tuesday?

The stock market was having a strong morning on Tuesday, with all three major averages up by 1% or more shortly after the opening bell. But space tourism company Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) was a major outperformer. At 9:40 a.m. EST, shares were up by more than 12% for the day.
ABQJournal

Virgin Galactic opens ticket sales to the public again

Virgin Galactic is opening ticket sales tomorrow for members of the public to reserve their spots on flights to space, according to a Tuesday news release. The announcement comes seven months after Sir Richard Branson took one of the inaugural flights to space and more than a decade after the company announced its intention to bring space travel to the public.
Benzinga

What's Boosting Virgin Galactic Shares Today?

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE: SPCE) is trading higher Tuesday after the space travel company announced that it will open ticket sales to the general public for the purchase of one of Virgin Galactic's initial spaceflight reservations. During spaceflight, astronauts will experience a 90-minute journey including a signature air launch...
Seeking Alpha

Virgin Galactic: A Strong Bounce Is Inevitable

SPCE has had a rough eight months, which has resulted in the stock being pulled back to a great risk vs. reward entry. Virgin Galactic (SPCE) has had quite a volatile trading history since its SPAC debut in 2019. The stock has been all over the place, with plenty of pessimism from the naysayers saying the business model is not sustainable.
KTVZ

Chamath Palihapitiya resigns as chairman of Virgin Galactic

Billionaire investor Chamath Palihapitiya, who was one of the executives to help take Virgin Galactic public, has stepped down as chariman of the company. The company didn’t say why Palihapitiya was leaving. Evan Lovell, the chief investment officer of Vigin Group, will take his place as interim chairman. Virgin...
The US Sun

How much does a Virgin Galactic seat cost?

THE space race between Richard Branson and Elon Musk has been a hot topic for some time now. Those interested should start saving as the major price tag of a seat on Virgin Galactic has been announced. How much does a Virgin Galactic seat cost?. Virgin Galactic came from the...
TechCrunch

Virgin Galactic will sell you a $450K ticket to space starting February 16

For now it sounds like there will be a cap of 1,000 customers for the presale, or at least that’s how many Virgin Galactic CEO Michael Colglazier plans to have lined up once the space tourism company kicks off commercial service later in 2022. Virgin Galactic is also promising that guests who plunk down nearly half-a-million for their spot will get accommodations for guests on-site at Spaceport America in New Mexico, with “bespoke itineraries” and “world-class amenities.” Probably light on the freeze-dried astronaut food.
Seeking Alpha

Virgin Galactic: The Epitome Of Landing Smoothly

Virgin Galactic is well-positioned to capitalize on the growing market for space tourism. As space travel becomes a reality, ultra wealthy individuals are showing their interest in visiting such a destination. Price as a factor almost seems trivial, as we have seen extremely high bids of up to $28 million for a single seat in a Blue Origin auction.
Good News Network

Your Inspired Weekly Horoscope From Rob Brezsny’s ‘Free Will Astrology’

