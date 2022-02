When it came to Naomi Campbell’s hair for her British Vogue cover story, it was always going to be Guido. After all, the pair has worked together for most of their careers. “I’ve known Naomi for many years,” says the legendary hairstylist. “We almost started at the same time. I love her to bits. I love her personality. I love her beauty. I love her strength.” It’s this notion of strength that Guido wanted to communicate in the hair, which could only mean one thing: gigantic proportions.

HAIR CARE ・ 6 DAYS AGO