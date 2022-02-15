‘The Sopranos’ Star Jamie-Lynn Sigler Shares Thoughts on Super Bowl Commercial

The Sopranos actress Jamie-Lynn Sigler opened up about reprising her role as Meadow Soprano in a fan-favorite Super Bowl commercial. The advertisement saw Sigler recreate the iconic opening sequence with Meadow in the place of James Gandolfini’s Tony Soprano.

“I watched that all by myself in a hotel room because I’m here for work,” Sigler said in an Instagram story. “But what does one do to celebrate such an epic moment in their life? Order two desserts obviously.”

Additionally, the ad featured Robert Iler as A. J. Soprano, Meadow’s brother. Both Iler and Sigler starred on The Sopranos from 1997 to 2007. According to the actress, their time as onscreen siblings turned into real friendship.

“Robert and I are still best friends,” said Sigler. “We’re so close… What we experienced together was very unique. The Sopranos was a once-in-a-lifetime thing in many ways. It was 10 years of our lives, and we were kids, and we grew up on that show, and so this just takes you right back. We couldn’t have asked for a cooler experience.”

She also discussed the tragic passing of Gandolfini. The actress explained that it’s impossible not to think of him whenever The Sopranos comes into play.

“Whenever we do anything with ‘Sopranos,’ your first thought is always Jim,” she continued. “He was, particularly, Robert and I’s biggest supporters and biggest fans, so there were many mentions of him.”

The actress elaborated that she felt he would approve of the commercial.

“His presence was very much felt throughout it all, of course, because anything we ever do having to do with ‘Sopranos,’ he is there,” she said. “And just the thought of that opening sequence with him, it’s so iconic. He always drove that Chevy Suburban everywhere. It’s how we close our eyes and picture Tony Soprano.”

The Sopranos And Other Super Bowl Callbacks

The advertisements for the 2022 Super Bowl went heavy on the nostalgia. From Meadow Soprano to Dr. Evil, a number of iconic characters reappeared in commercials for the big game. Perhaps the most surprising was Jim Carrey reprising his role as Chip Douglas from 1996’s The Cable Guy.

In an ad for Verizon Wireless, Carrey again played Douglas, a psychopathic cable installer. The clip shows him questioning the concept of wireless internet while attempting to install cable in a woman’s apartment. The quirky callback made for a commercial so entertaining, you almost don’t notice that it’s selling you something.

“Carrey was pretty psyched to do this and felt like this was the right time,” Andrew McKechnie, Verizon CCO and SVP revealed. “Hopefully, when the viewers see it, it will feel like a great story, both from a cultural standpoint and, in terms of 25 years later, what The Cable Guy ultimately represents.”